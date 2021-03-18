Book deal with Kellyanne Conways could blow up Donald Trump in the White House





Kellyanne Conway has never been shy about the media, and she is now reportedly set to tell the whole story in a new book about her time in the White House under the Trump administration. This next tome promises to be juicy as we know there are plenty of behind-the-scenes political stories to share, and she also has a tumultuous family life with her daughter Claudia who is seemingly a fair game.

Conway reportedly got a huge lead for the book because the editors know she will speak on any topic and that has made some politicians in Washington, DC a little nervous. Of all White House insiders, Kellyanne will write the purest and most compelling account of her time working for the president, a source told the Daily Mail, who reports exclusive details of the book deal. Shes made some of us tremble in our boots.

The former White House senior adviser is also expected to provide insight into her life at home with her four children and husband George Conway, who has stood up against President Donald Trump throughout his four years in office. Audiences are sure to be curious about 16-year-old Claudia, who has had no problem regularly calling her mom and dad about parenting skills on social media. Page Six even gave us a glimpse of what to expect in Conways’ memoir. Teenage Claudia became a shrill political noise against her, they wrote. The proud husband has become a declared anti-Trumper. The more his voice was heard, the louder they screamed. To save her family or her sanity, Kellyanne finally resigned.

Conways’ book isn’t the only one that could blow the lid off Trump’s White House, so expect different views from former Vice President Mike Pence, from former chief strategist. White House Steve Bannon and Trumps thorn in his side, niece Mary Trump. . May the best manuscript win, Page Six teased.

We’ve put our bets on Conway, but also eagerly awaiting her daughter’s review on TikTok, she’s bound to be scathing.

