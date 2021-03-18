Politics
EU joins India’s disaster-resistant infrastructure initiative
NEW DELHI: The European Union, made up of 27 members, has joined the Indian Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) initiative, having endorsed the CDRI charter earlier.
Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 at the United Nations Climate Change Summit, CDRI is an international platform involving the public and private sectors, aimed at promoting the resilience of new and existing infrastructure systems to risks. climate and disaster while supporting sustainable development.
Read also | Why India must look East to Taiwan
Climate-related extreme events are on the increase around the world, according to an EU statement on Thursday, and the covid-19 pandemic has further reinforced the need for strong disaster preparedness and investments in renewable energy, green infrastructure, energy and resource efficiency, large-scale redevelopment, renovation projects and the circular economy. “
In this context, the CDRI is a welcome initiative to help achieve these objectives in a multilateral approach, which will contribute to the implementation of the Paris Agreement, both through an overall reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. greenhouse and enhanced action to adapt to climate change, he said.
“We are pleased to join CDRI, an initiative fully aligned with the objectives of the European Green Deal and the recently adopted European adaptation strategy,” EU Ambassador to India Ugo Astuto said on Thursday.
“We want to make adaptation smarter, faster, more systemic and scale up international action. We look forward to exploring synergies and joining forces with CDRI in this regard.”
Welcoming the Indian leadership of CDRI, Astuto said: Increased resilience, including the development of sustainable and resilient infrastructure, is also a key priority under the EU-India strategic partnership. “
The move comes a day after Modi addressed the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure via a video link. In his comments, the prime minister warned that, as infrastructure systems spread across the globe, the effects of a disaster in one location can spread quickly.
International cooperation is imperative to ensure the resilience of these systems, he said. Countries that invest heavily in infrastructure, like India, need to ensure that it is an investment in resilience and not in risk, he added.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]