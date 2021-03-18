EU joins India’s disaster-resistant infrastructure initiative

NEW DELHI: The European Union, made up of 27 members, has joined the Indian Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) initiative, having endorsed the CDRI charter earlier.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 at the United Nations Climate Change Summit, CDRI is an international platform involving the public and private sectors, aimed at promoting the resilience of new and existing infrastructure systems to risks. climate and disaster while supporting sustainable development.

Climate-related extreme events are on the increase around the world, according to an EU statement on Thursday, and the covid-19 pandemic has further reinforced the need for strong disaster preparedness and investments in renewable energy, green infrastructure, energy and resource efficiency, large-scale redevelopment, renovation projects and the circular economy. “

In this context, the CDRI is a welcome initiative to help achieve these objectives in a multilateral approach, which will contribute to the implementation of the Paris Agreement, both through an overall reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. greenhouse and enhanced action to adapt to climate change, he said.

“We are pleased to join CDRI, an initiative fully aligned with the objectives of the European Green Deal and the recently adopted European adaptation strategy,” EU Ambassador to India Ugo Astuto said on Thursday.

“We want to make adaptation smarter, faster, more systemic and scale up international action. We look forward to exploring synergies and joining forces with CDRI in this regard.”

Welcoming the Indian leadership of CDRI, Astuto said: Increased resilience, including the development of sustainable and resilient infrastructure, is also a key priority under the EU-India strategic partnership. “

The move comes a day after Modi addressed the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure via a video link. In his comments, the prime minister warned that, as infrastructure systems spread across the globe, the effects of a disaster in one location can spread quickly.

International cooperation is imperative to ensure the resilience of these systems, he said. Countries that invest heavily in infrastructure, like India, need to ensure that it is an investment in resilience and not in risk, he added.