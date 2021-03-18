Newsmax hires Trump adviser Jason Miller, Giuliani’s son





NEW YORK (AP) Conservative Newsmax network announced Thursday that it is hiring Jason Miller, a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump as a contributor who will comment on a variety of issues.

Newsmax also said it was also hiring Andrew Giuliani, a former Trump aide and son of former New York City mayor Rudolph Giuliani, for a similar contributing role.

Hiring former politicians and government officials to provide commentary is not unusual for television news channels. Hiring someone while still working for a prominent politician is, although Newsmax has made no secret of its support for Trump.

It’s not something a mainstream news organization would do, but I don’t consider Newsmax to be serious journalism, said Kelly McBride, chair of the Craig Newmark Center for Ethics and Leadership at the Poynter Institute, a think tank on journalism.

Miller will be a paid contributor and his agreement is non-exclusive, which means he can still speak freely to other news outlets, said Brian Peterson, spokesperson for the network.

He’s a contributor, not a host or a full-time employee, Peterson said. We reveal his relationship with the former president. If he becomes active in political campaigns, we will review his status with us.

Newsmax gained attention in the days following the last election in November after Trump, who was unhappy with the Fox News Channel at the time, urged his supporters to check it out.

Many members of the network have strongly supported Trumps’ efforts to create doubt over his electoral loss to President Joe Biden. With Biden’s inauguration and Trump’s removal from the news, Newsmax saw its ratings drop after the heady days after the election.

Meanwhile, when Trump sought to reach his followers this week, he selected Fox News Maria Bartiromo for an interview on Tuesday.

Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said Miller and Giuliani were Washington insiders without being part of the problem. These two gentlemen have huge backgrounds in media and government, which makes their analysis of current events even more insightful for our viewers.

