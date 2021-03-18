PTI government has launched more road projects than previous regimes: Murad Saeed – Pakistan





Posted Mar 18, 2021 5:43 p.m.

PTI government introduced more road projects than previous regimes: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Communications and Post Minister Murad Saeed said on Thursday that the government has launched various road projects which, 300 times more than previous governments, as former leaders claim, have built many highways and highways.

Addressing the National Roads and Highways Police (NHMP) ‘Honoring Outstanding Contribution’ ceremony, he said a number of road projects were under construction while some were under construction. already completed and others should be inaugurated soon.

He warmly congratulated NH&MP Inspector General Syed Kaleem Imam and his entire team for the outstanding performance.

The Minister praised NH&MP for introducing the “Mashwara” function in the “Humsafar” app where people can ask or suggest anything related to Pakistan’s highways and respond quickly to serve people more efficiently.

Murad Saeed said people’s submissions would be welcomed with a new feature called “Mashwara”. He said the government was working to make further improvements to the NHA system. “Modern technologies are acquired to ensure transparency in different departments,” he said.

The minister said NH&MP and the postal services had met all targets, adding that an electronic procurement system had been introduced within the National Highway Authority to ensure transparency.

The minister said that works will start on the Dir-Swat, DIKhan-Peshawar and Hyderbad-Sukkar highways, adding that a major Sialkot-Kharian and Kharian-Rawalpindi highway project will be launched on May 25. The minister said that works will also be launched on the Balkasar-Mianwali and Muzafarghar-DG Khan routes.

He said they have also launched mega road projects such as M-8, Khuzdar-Basima, Ratto Dero, CPEC Western Road and the Dara Adamkhel Project. He said the western route of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), when completed, would bring prosperity to the backward areas of southern Balochistan.

The minister said the revenue target of 50 billion rupees had been met by his ministry. He said providing free medical facilities was the state’s primary responsibility and the government was ensuring that it was nationwide.

Murad Saeed said the distribution of Sehat Insaf Cards (SIC) to 100% of the population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is complete, adding that the process of distributing the facility is also underway in Punjab, Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit. -Baltistan.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan also ordered the government of Balochistan to launch the Sehat Insaf Card program, adding that the government of Sindh should also take the initiative. The minister said that 100% of the population of Punjab will have universal health insurance by the end of this year. He said that work was also underway on the digitization of the postal service and its logistics services.

Murad Saeed said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s promise to provide shelter for the homeless was kept today. He said that more than 1,000 apartments and 500 houses have been completed under the Naya Pakistan housing project.

Federal Communications Secretary Zafar Hassan warmly welcomed the five-year roadmap announced by the NH&MP IG Syed Kaleem Imam. He said the ministry has also started implementing e-filing. He assured NH&MP to help them achieve the goals set for the next five years.

NH&MP Inspector General Syed Kaleem Imam said they thank the Minister and Secretary of Communications for their encouragement. He said NH&MP was making efforts to meet standards and save lives on the roads. He said that “we religiously follow all the programs”. He said that a five-year roadmap plan had been developed. He added that road safety stalls have been installed to reduce accidents and fatalities.

Syed Kalim Imam said NH&MP is an icon of excellence, adding that the highway police will maintain the standards and continue to serve the people despite all the challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic. He said nearly 600 NH&MP officials affected due to COVID-19. Previously, the Minister also distributed letters of thanks to PSNS officials for their outstanding contributions.

