MSNBC, CNN pundits rush to blame Trump and racism for Atlanta shootings





MSNBC and CNN writers and pundits continue to blame former President Donald Trump’s anti-Asian racism and rhetoric for the deadly Atlanta spa shootings, despite law enforcement saying they don’t not believe the killer was not motivated by racial animosity.

Police say suspect Robert Aaron Long took “responsibility” for the series of shootings on Tuesday night that left eight people dead, including six women of Asian and American descent, at a series of massage parlors, but this appeared to be linked to sex addiction.

However, the mainstream media has relentlessly focused on the race of the majority of the victims and linked it to Trump. MSNBC “Morning Joe” panelist Mike Barnicle said Thursday that Trump had caused a wave of anger across the country that contributed to the violence.

“We’re still living it … Now Donald Trump didn’t pull the trigger in Atlanta, but Donald Trump was certainly responsible for the anger, fear and suspicion that exists to a great extent in this country, more than ever. in the past, “said Barnicle. “He’s not to blame for a history of racial strife in this country, but he’s certainly to be blamed for making it better.”

In the same program, Representative Judy Chu, D-California, said that “that day is coming” because of Trump.

“Our hearts are still broken by the murder of eight people in Georgia. Eight of them worked at these Asian spa establishments and six of them were Asian immigrant women. But in fact, that day was drawing near. By Donald Trump, who used the word “Chinese virus,” “Wuhan virus,” and even “Kung flu” to describe Covid-19, ”she said.

CNN writer Stephen Collinson, in an op-ed titled “White supremacy and hatred haunt Asian Americans,” wrote that it was “irrelevant” that the accused murderer admits to racist motivation. One section of the analysis asked, “How responsible is Trump?”

“Many Asian Americans feel exposed to a torrent of dangerous and racist rhetoric from national figures about a cultural crusade. Foremost is ex-President Donald Trump, who for four years presided over rising racial tensions and often used division as a tool of personal power, ”he wrote.

Lisa Ling of CNN compared the atmosphere in Asians to what Muslims felt in the days following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“Asians are really worried about leaving their homes right now,” she said on Wednesday. “Asians are scapegoats as they have for a century in this country and it has to stop … Yesterday it was Muslims and Southeast Asians after September 11. When there is a economic downturn is the Latin population. “

Numerous media have also published articles about hatred against Asian Americans, which has increased over the past year following the Atlanta murders. They include the New York Times, TIME, and Vox.

During a debate on “America’s Newsroom” Thursday with Geraldo Rivera, Fox News contributor Leo Terrell urged people to wait for the facts before jumping to conclusions.

