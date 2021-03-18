As China targets Jack Mas Media Empire, President Rabbit thrives

Jack Ma Photographer: Qilai Shen / Bloomberg Photographer: Qilai Shen / Bloomberg

Even as China decides to withdraw media from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. of Jack Ma, authorities allow several patriotic upstarts to thrive in one of the most restrictive media spaces in the world.

One of the main voices is President Rabbit – the social media nickname for Ren Yi, the Harvard University graduate prince, whose popularity stems in part from the fact that Chinese citizens are tired of what they consider. like a China constantly denigrated in the Western media. Former assistant to famous sinologist Ezra Vogel, President Rabbit built a following of more than two million fans on the social media platforms Weibo and WeChat.

The media need to have “social responsibility” and reflect on public sentiment, Ren said in a telephone interview. He added that China always tries to strike a balance between allowing different points of view while ensuring that the public does not lose faith in political institutions.

Ren’s success helps show where the authorized line of speech lies under President Xi Jinping, which has further restricted space for dissenting and critical voices since coming to power in 2012. Beyond the start of some journalists strangers and now pressuring Ma to sell properties like the South China Morning Post in Hong Kong, China also frequently undertakes to cancel new media platforms not under her control.

Authorities quickly shut down the Clubhouse last month after it became a place where netizens, including those from China, gathered to discuss the treatment of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang and Taiwan’s independence. topics deemed too sensitive for open discussion on the Internet in China. Around the same time, social media users and bloggers were required to obtain a license to post news information, making it virtually impossible for anyone to operate outside of China’s censorship system.

But some of those who adhere to the restrictions find a large following among Chinese citizens who are skeptical of both Western narratives and state spokespersons like the People’s Daily or China Central Television. Ren’s writing took off during the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, when it won over well-educated readers who weren’t entirely convinced by the accounts presented by mainstream Chinese media.

Ren argued that the protesters were motivated by identity politics and would never support the mainland authorities, regardless of the economic incentives offered. He compared Hong Kong youth wearing black T-shirts to the Ku Klux Klan while claiming that the leaders of the financial center were infiltrated by the “deep state” and should be examined for their political views – a notion Xi has implemented this year with rules that alone “ patriots ”can rule the city.

China needs a positive narrative beyond official sources – including aggressive diplomats called “ Wolf Warriors’ in the West – has been made all the more evident in the wake of criticism of how he handled the Covid-19 pandemic. Over the past year, Beijing has been increasingly on the defensive in the face of widespread criticism of how it primarily treats ethnic Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang and democracy advocates in Hong Kong.

Xi has long called on Chinese media professionals and academics to do a better job of “telling China’s stories to the world.” Some were sent to study with Zhang Weiwei at the Chunqiu Institute at Fudan University, according to two people who attended the sessions. Zhang, a strong advocate of China’s superior governance model over Western democracies, is said to be one of Xi’s favorite academics, according to one.

Chinese academics are also trying to find ways to explain China in a way that the West can understand. Wang Yiwei, director of the Institute of International Affairs at Renmin University and a former Chinese diplomat, said the decoupling was the result of the United States’ inability to wipe out or assimilate China.

“The United States has a very religious way of thinking – it wants to bring you into its sphere,” said Wang, who is working on a book he says is China’s counter-argument to “The Protestant Ethics”. and the spirit of capitalism ”by Max Weber. “And if they can’t, they will demonize you and try to destroy you.”

Wang Zichen was so appalled by the way Western journalists covered China that he decided to publish his own newsletter. Almost a year later, “ PekingnologyQuickly gathered some 1,600 subscribers – including diplomats in Beijing, journalists and investors – with in-depth dives on everything that really owns Huawei Technologies Co. to the more vague elements of Chinese politics such as “the spirit of the fifth plenum”.

“This shows that telling a Chinese story from a Chinese perspective, deeply rooted in Chinese practice, is of great value to the West and can be enjoyed by the West,” said Wang Zichen.

Like President Rabbit, Wang Zichen presents himself as an independent voice even though he works day to day as a reporter for state media Xinhua News Agency. He said his bosses had given a nod of tacit approval to continue his side project, but insists he is acting alone. “It’s a one-man store,” he says. “There is no outside help, intervention or guidance.”

Wang Zichen counts famous Chinese observer Bill Bishop as inspiration, especially to show that Chinese experts can be financially lucrative. Pekingnology is published on the Substack platform, in which Bishop is an investor. Wang Zichen also admires Hu Xijin, editor of the Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper, for being one of the first to defend China on Twitter.

“I love my country deeply,” said Wang Zichen. “I think getting people to understand China more in its own original intended meaning – that’s the goal of people in my profession.”

