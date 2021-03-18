Turkey calls on Egyptian opposition channels to tone down criticism of Sisi

Turkish authorities have called on Egyptian opposition channels based in the country to soften their criticism of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s government amid a rapprochement between the two regional powers, sources told Middle East Eye.

A senior Turkish government official who was briefed on the matter told MEE on Thursday that the leaders of Mekameleen and Al-Sharq, two Egyptian satellite television stations, had been urged to tone down their criticism of the Egyptian government.

“They were simply asked to soften their political criticism of the Egyptian government and to stop personally attacking Sisi,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

The official said “there was no need to panic” and that the allegations that Turkey was going to shut down the channels were false.

Ankara has been at odds with Cairo since the 2013 military coup led by then-defense minister Sisi against his democratically elected predecessor, Mohamed Morsi.

Morsi was a prominent member of the Muslim Brotherhood, Egypt’s largest political movement – now crushed by Sisi. He was backed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who refused to recognize Sisi’s legitimacy after the coup.

The two regional powers have also clashed over several issues in recent years, including the war in Libya, where they supported rival camps, and maritime disagreements.

While Sisi’s government banned all political opposition and all independent media, many fled into exile and launched channels abroad, mainly in Turkey, which has become a safe haven for members of the l opposition and supporters of Morsi.

In recent weeks, however, statements from both sides have hinted at renewed efforts to restore relations through official diplomatic contacts. According to the Turkish source, those efforts included a demand to tone down criticism of Sisi’s government by the Istanbul-based opposition media.

No request to close channels

A senior Mekameleen TV source told MEE that the Turkish government officially asked the channel “to adjust its editorial line in line with journalistic professionalism.”

The source said the Turkish request came in light of Turkish and Egyptian attempts at rapprochement and an attempt to end the diplomatic conflict between the two countries.

The source confirmed that Turkey had not asked the channels to shut down.

Meanwhile, Al-Sharq chairman Ayman Nour, also a top Egyptian opposition politician, said there was some “hype” in reporting on Turkish demands.

“The Turkish-Egyptian rapprochement will certainly have its ramifications,” he told Mekameleen in an interview.

“I don’t expect any of those ramifications to be shutting down channels. Our brothers in Turkey may have a demand for these channels to adhere to codes of conduct.

“We respect the circumstances Turkey is going through now, but that will not force us to abandon our mission or our principles,” Nour added.

The move comes amid unprecedented international condemnation of Egypt’s human rights record under Sisi, with 31 countries denouncing its government’s use of “terrorism” accusations against its political opposition.

In response to a United Nations Human Rights Council declaration signed last Friday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri accused “a powerful media machine” led by “terrorist organizations” seeking to denigrate Egypt abroad, with reference to opposition channels based in Turkey.

The comment was seen by an opposition journalist Gamal sultan as “the first official confession that the opposition media have triumphed over the state media”.