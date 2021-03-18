PM to announce plan to increase Rs250bn for GB soon





ISLAMABAD: As the supreme committee formed by the federal government finalized its proposals for the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) development plan, Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to announce soon a historic GB development program worth of more than 250 billion rupees.

According to an official source, the umbrella committee proposed at least 57 development projects in the five-year development plan (2021-2026), which included previously approved projects, ongoing projects and new projects – to be funded by the Center as as well as through public-private partnerships (PPP).

“The Prime Minister will soon approve the ‘Socio-Economic Development Plan (2021-2026)’ for Britain, after which the details of the package will be shared. The umbrella committee has finalized the fieldwork on these projects and will submit the full plan to the PM by next week. The Prime Minister can also visit Gilgit to announce the same, ”said the official source while revealing the details of the meeting of the supreme committee which was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of the Minister of Planning, Development and Initiatives specials, Asad Umar.

The development plan included potential public sector projects, non-PSDP initiatives, as well as PPP projects, which had been designed following consultations between UK authorities and federal departments / divisions. Priority sectors such as clean energy / hydropower, health, education and skills development, tourism, private sector development, agriculture, women’s development, social protection and youth were also included in the plan.

The purpose of formulating the package was to accelerate socio-economic development in Britain by increasing livelihood opportunities for people and realizing the economic potential of the region.

According to documents available with this scribe, projects worth Rs 104.6 billion have been proposed in the transport and communication sector, while projects worth Rs 86.3 billion have been proposed. been recommended for clean energy and off-grid solutions.

Likewise, projects worth Rs 9.8 billion have been proposed in the gemstones, minerals, trade and commerce sectors.

For human resource development, which includes health, education and skills development, a sum of Rs 29.4 billion has been proposed. In addition, 5.4 billion rupees would be spent on tourism and related facilities, 13 billion rupees on climate change / environment and 1.3 billion rupees on agricultural business development.

On the Rs 250 billion development plan, projects worth Rs 47.7 billion would be funded from the GB’s annual development plan; projects worth 91.7 billion rupees would be funded by the PSDP, while those worth 110.5 billion rupees would be funded by the federal government through the Ministry of Kashmir and Gilgit Affairs Baltistan (federal PSDP).

However, an insider claimed that many of the projects included in the development package were those already approved by various forums and awaiting funding.

In January 2021, the government decided to announce a major economic package for Britain, as promised ahead of the regional elections in November last year.

The Ministry of Planning had formed two technical groups to finalize the integrated development plan modeled on the recently announced Karachi transformation plan.

A summit committee under the leadership of the UK chief minister and an inter-ministerial committee under the leadership of the vice-chairman of the Planning Commission oversaw the preparation and implementation of the development plan.

