Allocation of illegal plots reflecting the political style of Changa Manga: Shahzad Akbar





LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – March 18, 2021): Mirza Shahzad Akbar, Prime Minister’s Home and Accountability Advisor, said the illegal attribution of plots in the past actually reflects the ‘Changa Manga ”, political patronage of qabza groups and the start of mafia culture in the country by the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

He was addressing a press conference, alongside the Chief Minister of the Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, and the Special Assistant to the Chief Information Minister, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, here on Thursday.

He said that a political empire, established by the Sharif family, was also the result of the plundering of national resources by them. Shahzad Akbar said that in 1985, when a political group came to power in Punjab on the basis of non-partisan elections, they initiated such corrupt practices on the basis of political patronage.

Shahzad said Qamar Zaman Khan was appointed as the director general (DG) of Lahore / Development Authority (LDA) by the then government to pave the way for their misdeeds.

A discretionary quota for the allocation of plots was also exercised, although it was mentioned in all the summaries that the plots were allocated in violation of the quota. He said about 1,300 to 1,400 plots had been allocated in clear violation of the law.

When Nawaz Sharif was Chief Minister of the Punjab, over 2,000 LDA plots were attributed, of which 1,352 were attributed illegally, because the recipients did not deserve people at all.

He said that no government in the past has dared to take responsibility and credit goes to the Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that all institutions have been made independent to expose such corrupt practices.

He said the recoveries would be made from the looters since Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised to recover from the looters.

The prime minister’s adviser said legal action would be taken against those who allocated plots and recoveries would be made from those who allegedly benefited from the plots.

Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the PML-N was wreaking havoc on institutions, encouraged nepotism during its tenure and had abused state land by giving it to blue eyes, including parliamentarians then depending on the party.

He said the plots reserved for martyrs, widows and other deserving people were awarded by the then-ruling PML-N government in 1985 in violation of the rules to their favored persons.

He said the PTI government in Punjab was carrying out a comprehensive operation against land grabbers in the province and would continue to seek to reclaim state land from the grabbers.

The Chief Minister asserted that full recovery of the grabbed Crown land would take some time as it was an ongoing process; however, the current government will achieve this without any discrimination.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his visit to Lahore on Wednesday, was briefed on ongoing projects in the province. He said the government announced a mega back-up plan for Ramzan’s coming month, as providing aid to the people was the government’s priority.

More than 300 bazaars are said to be set up across the province to provide basic amenities to the population at subsidized rates, as more than Rs 7 billion would be used for this purpose.

When asked, Usman Buzdar said instructions have been issued to resolve the issues regarding Lahore Waste Management Company and action will be taken if an irregularity is found.

On another question regarding the elections of local bodies in the province, the Chief Minister said that the PTI was ready to organize elections of local bodies in the province; however, the Law on Local Bodies was in the process of being enacted as some changes had been made to the law. He said the Supreme Court of Pakistan was also seizing the matter and that Prime Minister Imran Khan had also issued clear instructions on the upcoming holding of the elections.

