Texas museum puts Donald Trump wax statue in storage because people kept hitting him





The telegraph

Child killed in treadmill crash at Peloton as CEO sends warning to parents

A child died in an accident involving a Peloton treadmill, which led the company chief to warn parents to keep infants away from the equipment. Peloton has grown in popularity over the past year, with more and more people turning to its home workout products as they drop their gym memberships amid the pandemic. John Foley, co-founder and CEO of Peloton, emailed Tread + owners on March 18 to let them know about the incident. “I am contacting you today because I recently learned that a tragic accident involving a child and the Tread + resulted, unthinkably, in death,” he wrote. “While we are only aware of a small handful of incidents involving Tread + where children have been injured, each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved.” Mr Foley advised users to keep pets and children away from Peloton equipment and store them safely when not in use. The company said it would not disclose any other details, including the child’s age and location. The Tread +, which costs around $ 4,256 (3,000), is currently not on sale in the UK, but a lighter, cheaper model is available for purchase. Peloton, whose stationary exercise bike has gained a cult following in recent years, launched the Peloton Tread in 2018 and then introduced the updated Tread + model last fall. The Tread + has a slatted belt that helps reduce impact on the body, while The Tread has a more classic continuous running belt. Tread + is part of a line of Pelotons treadmills and bikes, which has a display that allows users to follow workout videos and virtual workouts. Peloton shares fell more than 3% on Thursday in New York. In the United States, approximately 25,000 children are injured each year with exercise equipment, of which an average of 2,600 end up in the emergency room as a result of treadmill accidents.

