China Wants to Close Urban-Rural Income Gap After Declaring Poverty Ended | Voice of America

For more than four decades, China has been one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

In numbers, that means real annual gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 9.5% on average through 2018. But such a whirlwind of expansion has left many Chinese families in absolute poverty, a problem that Beijing is facing. said eliminated last month.

China overcame absolute poverty, a flagship goal of President Xi Jinping, in part by using World Bank standards for the world’s poorest countries that did not reflect the nation’s current status as a country of the world. upper middle class, according to international analysts.

Today, Beijing aims to reduce the income gap between rural and urban areas.

Achieving prosperity for all is more than an economic issue, it is a major political issue critical to the rule of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Xi told the National Conference on Poverty Reduction and Praise on February 25, when he announced the end of absolute poverty.

Poverty reduction has been the top priority of the CPCs since its 18th National Congress in November 2012, and this involves lifting all rural residents living below the current poverty line out of poverty according to Chinese state media.



Deng’s long game

The idea of ​​common prosperity is not new to the average Chinese citizen. The the late Deng Xiaoping,the father of socialism with Chinese characteristics, announced economic reforms in 1978 with the ultimate goal of achieving common prosperity. The reforms he instituted while he was the supreme leader of China, kick-started 40 years of rapid economic growth in China.

In 1992, Deng said that in order to achieve the goal of common prosperity, China’s strategy would be to let part of the population get richer first. Some have become very, very wealthy. From 2021, China is home to the world’s largest US dollar billionaire cohort, with 1,058 compared to the United States, with 696.

On average, China has doubled its GDP every eight years and has helped lift an estimated 800 million people out of poverty, according to a report released by US Congressional Research Service But as China’s economy has matured, the report says its real GDP growth has slowed significantly, from 14.2 percent in 2007 to 6.6 percent in 2018, and growth is expected to drop to 5. , 5% by 2024, a pre-pandemic figure.

A Chinese rural economy researcher who asked to remain anonymous for fear of government retaliation, told VOA that Xis’ rhetoric shows that the CCP will put more emphasis on reducing economic inequalities.

China has been troubled by uneven development for years, “the source told VOA. In the 1990s, Chinese cities were said to resemble European cities and their countryside to resemble the poorest places in Africa. And the income gap between town and country has widened since.

According to an estimate of London School of Economics (LSE) which combined recently released tax statistics on high income earners with household surveys and national accounts data, the share of national income earned by the richest 10% of the population fell from 27 % in 1978 to 41% in 2015, while the share won by the poorest 50% rose from 27% to 15%.

While stressing that these data are very imperfect, the LSE post summarized that the level of inequality in China in the late 1970s was lower than the European average closer to those observed in the more egalitarian Nordic countries, but that ‘they are now approaching a level that is almost comparable to the United States.

Although the bottom 50% of the population had roughly the same income share as the top 10%, according to the LSE report, their income share is now about 2.7 times lower.

Over the same period, the revenue share going to the middle 40% has been roughly stable.



National statistics

According to China’s National Bureau of Statistics, the Gini coefficient of nations, a measure of inequality that ranges from 0 to 1, is around 0.47. By comparison, that of the United States is about 0.41. Chinese leaders have repeatedly said that an inequality greater than 0.40 is potentially destabilizing.

Some analysts suggest that progressive taxation and social benefits paid to low-income Chinese households will narrow the income gap. Yet Chen Yao, an economist at the state-affiliated Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told VOA that the key to any solution to the income gap is China’s residence permit reform, or “hukou” system. “.

Under the current system, every citizen has a household registration register, which officially identifies the person as a permanent resident of a particular region. The registration includes information such as the person’s name, parents, spouse and date of birth.

Hukou defines the lifespans. It determines where people can live, where they can work, what social benefits they are entitled to and where their children can go to school. Usually, those with an urban hukou have access to much better resources than those with a rural hukou.

“To solve this problem, we need to ensure that city dwellers move to rural areas and that urban capital is invested in rural areas. This will revitalize the villages, and only by investing in these villages will we be able to close the gap, said Chen. system, if you go to the countryside you can’t even own land because you don’t have a rural hukou.

Under the current system, most city dwellers are unwilling to relocate to the countryside despite its pastoral attractions.

Chen said it was vital to accelerate the reform of the system to facilitate the exchange of talent between rural and urban areas.

Recent changes to the hukou system in China’s Shandong Province, east and south Jiangxi, allow people in rural and urban areas to move freely from one to the other.

LSE professor Branko Milanovic, senior researcher at the Stone Center on Socio-Economic Inequality at the City University of New York Graduate Center, told VOA he believes China is on the right track in bridging the rural-urban divide. .

There are two indicators: first the gap between the rural and the urban [areas] is less than it was. The gap between provinces is also smaller, he said. Another indication of this is that the hukou system has been gradually reduced or dismantled, so that this alone reflects a reduced gap because the initial logic of the hukou system was essentially to limit the influx of labor.

He also pointed out that the rapid expansion of its transport infrastructure in China will help attract investment to rural areas.

I think that the policies which tend to develop the western zones and in particular to link them to the high speed train is an extremely promising development, he told VOA. This means that if you have trains and can get there quickly and comfortably, you will be setting up companies and businesses in the area where you normally wouldn’t.