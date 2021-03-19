Prime Minister Boris Johnson ‘looks with eagle eyes’ at first ax railway reopening

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is “incredibly excited” by the reopening of the old Okehampton to Exeter railway line – which is turning time back 50 years.

Railways Minister Chris Heaton-Harris speaking to DevonLive said today’s 40.5million announcement was a huge first in the government’s ‘Restoring Your Railways’ project.

“This is a very big milestone for the government – this is the first project to be delivered under Restoring Your Railways and the Prime Minister is watching eagle-eye because he is incredibly excited about the reopening of the line, ”said the minister.

“This is the first time that we have reopened a regular service with passengers and we want to make it progress as quickly as possible. Network Rail is already working on clearing vegetation and checking the track along the line. I hope it will open. by the end of the year and look forward to being a passenger of it.

“You don’t have the opportunity to reopen a track and it’s very exciting for a new generation of engineers working on the project. There is some interesting engineering and that has really thrilled everyone involved. “



He paid tribute to the campaign group and Central Devon MP Mel Stride who have been fighting to reopen the line for many years: “The level of correspondence has been extraordinary – they really did an amazing job.”

The line will improve connectivity for people living between Okehampton and Exeter and surrounding areas, with train travel times estimated to be around 30% faster than by car or bus – while reducing traffic congestion and pollution on the road. the very busy A30.

The Okehampton line is only the third railway line to open regular passenger services to Devon and Cornwall in 100 years.

Later this year, the plan calls for service every two hours, moving to hourly service towards the end of 2022.

Students and workers traveling to Exeter will benefit, and it is hoped that tourists traveling the other way from Okehampton to Dartmoor will take the train to reduce congestion.

This is the first project to see services restored under the Government Restoring Your Railway fund, launched in January 2020 to restore deleted local services and restore closed stations.

The government also announced $ 37.4 million in funding for the critical third phase of work to improve the resilience of the coastal railroad between Holcombe and Dawlish. This is in addition to a set of 341 million rail improvements already underway in the southwest.



Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: Reestablishing links between our communities and creating new ones is key to unlocking the potential of our nations and leveling up across the UK.

The massive investment we are making in the South West Railways will literally pave the way for more jobs, tourism and opportunities throughout the region.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: The return of year-round service to the scenic Dartmoor Line for the first time in half a century is a defining moment in our efforts to restore our railways.

Reversing lost rail links breathes new life into our main streets, spurs tourism and investment in business and housing, and opens up new opportunities for work and education.

Railways Minister Chris Heaton-Harris said: Building on vital new investments to protect the coastal railroad between Holcombe and Dawlish, and a host of upgrades and new stations, delivered on our ambitious plans in Devon and Cornwall.

This funding will provide passengers with reliable and on-time trips and improve connections between communities as we rebuild better from Covid-19.

Network Rail is set to begin work later this summer on a rockfall shelter and net to address instability on an area of ​​high, steep cliffs north of the Parsons Tunnel between Holcombe and Dawlish.

This is part of the Southwest Rail Resilience Program to create a more resilient railroad after storms caused significant damage to the line in 2014, shutting down the track for 8 weeks and separating the southern peninsula. west of the rest of the network.

Phase 1 of the program, which involves constructing a new 80 million-person dyke on the waterfront west of Dawlish station to protect 360 meters of railroad and the homes behind it, has been completed in July 2020 and opened by the Minister of Railways in September.

Work on the second phase of the new breakwater, to extend it a further 415 meters east from the coastguard colonnades, began in November 2020 with the support of an innovative eight-legged jack-up barge, known under the name of Wavewalker. The work is ongoing and is expected to be completed by 2023.

John Laramy CBE, Managing Director and Managing Director of College of Exeter, said: “The full-time return of the Okehampton-Exeter rail line is great news for the region as we seek to strengthen connectivity in the South West As we all know, improved connectivity is a key driver of productivity and this development will open up new opportunities to support the growth of our economy in this area.

“We have students studying with us from all over the South West region and another rail route to the heart of Exeter can only be a good thing, not only for the learners themselves, but also for the city ​​of Exeter.



Pamela Woods, President of the Dartmoor National Park Authority, said: The opening of the line to Dartmoor with regular train service is welcome as we celebrate our 70th birthday. e year as a national park. Providing a sustainable route to access Dartmoor via regular rail links supports our green travel strategy, reduces congestion and offers a more accessible way for all to enjoy the national park.

We look forward to working with GWR to provide information to visitors to Okehampton Station, in order to make the most of the opportunities this presents to support our tourism businesses and the local economy.

Today’s news adds to the 341 million rail improvements already announced in the Southwest, including:

The development of a new 53m depot in Exeter providing improved service facilities for trains and improving train availability in the region, including for the Dartmoor line.