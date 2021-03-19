Huckabee’s post distorts results of Georgia probe into Trump support





Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee has cast doubt on the results of Georgia’s 2020 presidential election and said voters would gladly re-elect Donald Trump there.

On March 13, he tweeted: “70% of Georgians said they would vote for Trump in 2024”.

“And 55.5% disapprove of the work Biden is doing,” Huckabee continued. “Makes you wonder how Biden could have won Georgia, but you better not be surprised out loud.”

The post, which was also shared as a screenshot on Facebook, was reported as part of Facebook’s efforts to tackle fake news and disinformation on its news feed. (Learn more about our partnership with Facebook.)

We reached out to Huckabee looking for a source for the numbers he cited, but had no response.

He appears to be citing the results of a statewide investigation carried out for a few days in March by the Trafalgar group. The Georgia-based polling company released the results in a report on March 12, a day before Huckabees’ tweet.

But Huckabees’ tweet suggests that 70% of all Georgians, including Democrats, favor Donald Trump for president in 2024. That’s not what the poll report says. The results on supporting the former president as a 2024 candidate included “only likely GOP primary voters.”

And 70% of that group said they would “absolutely vote for Trump” if he ran for the Republican presidential primary that year.

The group polled 1,093 respondents, including voters in the likely general election of 2022 and GOP primary voters, the report says. Likely voters in the 2022 general election weren’t necessarily Republicans, according to Trafalgar, whose chief pollster is veteran Republican strategist Robert Cahaly. But some of the poll’s questions were only asked of likely Republican voters.

The report says 55.5% of those polled disapprove of “the way Joe Biden handles the job of president,” as Huckabee put it in his tweet. This rating “was among all likely voters in the 2022 general election, regardless of party history,” according to Trafalgar.

Biden won Georgia with 49.5% of the vote, beating Trump by around 12,000 votes. Georgia certified the results after a manual recount and audit.

Cahaly mistakenly predicted Trump would win the 2020 election, but in 2016, Trafalgars state polls “most effectively predicted Mr. Trumps was upset,” The New York Times reported. The firm is not disclosing its polling methods, the newspaper said in November.

We couldn’t find any other recent polls showing the Bidens approval rating in Georgia. According to FiveThirtyEight, which averages multiple Biden approval polls, 52.9% of likely or registered voters in the United States approved the president as of March 17 and 40.9% disapproved of him.

A new poll from PBS NewsHour, NPR and the Marist Institute for Public Opinion found that about half of Americans said they approved of the way Biden has been president so far and 42% disapproved of it.

Our decision

Huckabee said 70% of Georgians said they would vote for Trump in 2024.

This is not the case. According to the Trafalgar Groups poll, 70% support for Trump was among the likely Republican primary voters.

We rate this post as false.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos