Oklahoma dinner won’t take vaccine, though Trump urged them: CNN





A CNN poll of people at an Oklahoma restaurant gave a snapshot of vaccine reluctance. None of the diners would take the vaccine, CNN found, citing suspicion and misinformation about COVID-19. This echoes wider patterns of vaccine hesitancy, often among conservatives and Trump voters. See more stories on the Insider business page.

Dinner guests from Oklahoma told CNN on Wednesday that none of them would get an injection of COVID-19, with one saying an endorsement from former President Donald Trump would not would make no difference.

In the Boise City segment, one of the most conservative in the United States, reasons for diners ranged from distrust of the government to misinformation about COVID-19 and the vaccine’s health effects.

One of them told CNN’s Gary Tuchman that even if Trump strongly urged him to take the vaccine, he wouldn’t.

“Trump is a liberal New Yorker. Why would we listen to him either?” the man said, laughing. He said he voted for Trump in November as “the best option.”

The report gave an overview of vaccine reluctance among GOP voters, which appears to be reflected in national data.

A March 11 poll conducted by NPR and PBS NewsHour found that 47% of Trump voters would not get a chance if nominated, compared to 30% of adults overall.

A CNN poll released the same day found that 58% of Conservative voters said they would not try to get the shot, compared to 36% of the general population.

Former President Donald Trump waves to the crowd ahead of his departure during the Operation Warp Speed ​​Vaccine Summit December 8, 2020 in Washington, DC. Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Trump has been lukewarm about the vaccination, saying on Fox News Tuesday that he would “recommend” it.

He has expressed far more interest in getting credit for developing the vaccines one of which has benefited from his administration’s Operation Warp Speed ​​than in promoting it.

He and Melania Trump were shot without fanfare in January and have not joined former US presidents in a TV campaign to encourage people to get vaccinated.

In December, he declined to be the face of his administration’s vaccine drive when he was president, putting former vice president Mike Pence in his place.

Meanwhile, the pro-Trump media ecosystem has broadcast vaccine-skeptical programming alongside direct news.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson expresses doubts about COVID-19 vaccines in December 2020 edition of his Fox News show

Now, the vaccine rollout is reaching more Americans. The vast majority of Oklahoma residents have been eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine since March 10, according to local newspaper The Oklahoman.

When the CNN reporter asked diners in Boise City, “Does anyone at this restaurant think it’s a good idea to get the vaccine?” no one raised their hand.

“I don’t trust the government and I don’t trust Biden,” an anonymous man told CNN.

Another married couple told CNN that neither of them would get vaccinated, with the husband speculating that he would “probably” give her COVID-19. None of the vaccines can give people COVID-19.

“I just don’t want to,” he says. “Because when I get the flu shot, I usually have the flu, so there’s no reason to take it.”

CNN struggled to find someone who was ready to get the shot, but eventually found a man in a store elsewhere in Boise City. He said he got the vaccine because his wife did.

