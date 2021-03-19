Chinas Xi Jinping sends cruel lesson to imprisoned Canadians

A person holds a sign with photos of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who have been detained in China since December 2018, as people gather for a rally in Vancouver on August 16, 2020. DARRYL DYCK / The Canadian Press

After more than two years locked in Chinese prison cells, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig are on trial. This is Xi Jinpings’ cruel lesson in win-win foreign policy.

Allows everyone to take note.

On Thursday, the day before Mr. Spavor’s trial, Chinese Ambassador to Canada Cong Peiwu submitted an op-ed to The Globe and Mail and a message to that country.

The story continues under the ad

Strengthening Canada-China Relations Can Benefit Both Countries Economically

Two Michaels detained in China: trials for Spavor, Kovrig to be held in secret

China trial for Michael Spavor to begin Friday; Kovrigs to start on Monday

He argued that China’s economy is growing rapidly and inexorably, and Canada can allow its companies to get on the fast train or let strained political ties get in the way. He urged Canadians to choose a win-win cooperation.

The timing was no coincidence. The ambassadors’ message was linked to the trials of the two Canadians. Its essence is simple: if Canadians don’t choose a win-win with China, they will lose. Choose the golden goose or watch Canadians languish in Chinese prisons.

Win-win is not the phrase of the ambassadors. It is a model that Chinese President Xi regularly uses to promote the idea that the world will gain by cooperating with a booming China, highlighting his Belt and Road Economic Development Initiative, or the access to its market. . The message: cooperate with China and both sides win.

The catch is that the two parties do not win the same way. Canada can win economically by harnessing its wagon to China’s growing economy, but China can dictate the rules. Ottawa must not enforce the laws in a way that displeases Beijing. Australia has been told that it can have strong economic ties if it does not criticize China.

This is where the detentions of Mr. Spavor and Mr. Kovrig come in. They are no exception to Mr. Xis’ win-win policy. These are essential features of it. This is to show countries like Canada that if they don’t choose a win-win China, Beijing will suffer defeat.

The two men were arrested nine days after Canadian authorities arrested Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on December 1, 2018, at the request of US authorities seeking her extradition. Canadian officials who attempted to speak to Chinese authorities about the release of the two Michaels early in their detention were repelled by signals that the matter was in the hands of Xi himself.

For more than 800 days, they were not tried. Guy Saint-Jacques, Canada’s ambassador to China from 2012 to 2016, says he thinks it was because China wanted to negotiate Ms. Meng’s release.

The story continues under the ad

Now they are on trial just as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken begins meetings with Chinese Foreign Minister and Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi and Communist Party foreign policy chief Yang Jiechi. The Americans, after all, could strike a deal by dropping Ms. Meng’s extradition request or by offering a plea bargain that doesn’t include the jail term.

Trials will be swift, Mr. Saint-Jacques said, maybe a day or two. The accused will not be able to see the evidence presented against him on the grounds that it is a matter of national security. Canadian diplomats will not attend the trial, for the same apparent reasons.

They go through the motions, but everything is predetermined, said Mr. Saint-Jacques. They will receive a severe sentence.

Xi is trying to see what concessions the United States is prepared to offer, Saint-Jacques said. He added that Western countries are so badly in need of the Chinese economic market that they will make concessions.

It is obviously the interest of a win-win situation the day before the start of the mock trials for two Canadians unjustly imprisoned. It frames the choice: you don’t have to let your citizens suffer; you can make concessions and choose win-win. They say you can win, but only if you follow our terms. In doing what we say, Mr. Saint-Jacques said.

With China a win-win, there will always be a next time. The two Michaels could face a lengthy jail term unless U.S. prosecutors offer a plea bargain. The only way to deter future cases is to offer another option: lose-lose.

The story continues under the ad

Mr. Saint-Jacques believes that the only thing China fears is the Western nations uniting and agreeing to sanction China for its hostage diplomacy or for resorting to economic threats to demand respect. US President Joe Biden has started talking about it.

The point is that participating countries could indeed miss the Chinese fast train. They could lose just for warning China that it could lose too. But in the long run, it’s better than a win-win.

Find out what’s going on in the corridors of power with the day’s top headlines and political commentary as selected by The Globe’s editors (subscribers only). Register today.