Politics
Chinas Xi Jinping sends cruel lesson to imprisoned Canadians
After more than two years locked in Chinese prison cells, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig are on trial. This is Xi Jinpings’ cruel lesson in win-win foreign policy.
Allows everyone to take note.
On Thursday, the day before Mr. Spavor’s trial, Chinese Ambassador to Canada Cong Peiwu submitted an op-ed to The Globe and Mail and a message to that country.
Strengthening Canada-China Relations Can Benefit Both Countries Economically
Two Michaels detained in China: trials for Spavor, Kovrig to be held in secret
China trial for Michael Spavor to begin Friday; Kovrigs to start on Monday
He argued that China’s economy is growing rapidly and inexorably, and Canada can allow its companies to get on the fast train or let strained political ties get in the way. He urged Canadians to choose a win-win cooperation.
The timing was no coincidence. The ambassadors’ message was linked to the trials of the two Canadians. Its essence is simple: if Canadians don’t choose a win-win with China, they will lose. Choose the golden goose or watch Canadians languish in Chinese prisons.
Win-win is not the phrase of the ambassadors. It is a model that Chinese President Xi regularly uses to promote the idea that the world will gain by cooperating with a booming China, highlighting his Belt and Road Economic Development Initiative, or the access to its market. . The message: cooperate with China and both sides win.
The catch is that the two parties do not win the same way. Canada can win economically by harnessing its wagon to China’s growing economy, but China can dictate the rules. Ottawa must not enforce the laws in a way that displeases Beijing. Australia has been told that it can have strong economic ties if it does not criticize China.
This is where the detentions of Mr. Spavor and Mr. Kovrig come in. They are no exception to Mr. Xis’ win-win policy. These are essential features of it. This is to show countries like Canada that if they don’t choose a win-win China, Beijing will suffer defeat.
The two men were arrested nine days after Canadian authorities arrested Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on December 1, 2018, at the request of US authorities seeking her extradition. Canadian officials who attempted to speak to Chinese authorities about the release of the two Michaels early in their detention were repelled by signals that the matter was in the hands of Xi himself.
For more than 800 days, they were not tried. Guy Saint-Jacques, Canada’s ambassador to China from 2012 to 2016, says he thinks it was because China wanted to negotiate Ms. Meng’s release.
Now they are on trial just as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken begins meetings with Chinese Foreign Minister and Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi and Communist Party foreign policy chief Yang Jiechi. The Americans, after all, could strike a deal by dropping Ms. Meng’s extradition request or by offering a plea bargain that doesn’t include the jail term.
Trials will be swift, Mr. Saint-Jacques said, maybe a day or two. The accused will not be able to see the evidence presented against him on the grounds that it is a matter of national security. Canadian diplomats will not attend the trial, for the same apparent reasons.
They go through the motions, but everything is predetermined, said Mr. Saint-Jacques. They will receive a severe sentence.
Xi is trying to see what concessions the United States is prepared to offer, Saint-Jacques said. He added that Western countries are so badly in need of the Chinese economic market that they will make concessions.
It is obviously the interest of a win-win situation the day before the start of the mock trials for two Canadians unjustly imprisoned. It frames the choice: you don’t have to let your citizens suffer; you can make concessions and choose win-win. They say you can win, but only if you follow our terms. In doing what we say, Mr. Saint-Jacques said.
With China a win-win, there will always be a next time. The two Michaels could face a lengthy jail term unless U.S. prosecutors offer a plea bargain. The only way to deter future cases is to offer another option: lose-lose.
Mr. Saint-Jacques believes that the only thing China fears is the Western nations uniting and agreeing to sanction China for its hostage diplomacy or for resorting to economic threats to demand respect. US President Joe Biden has started talking about it.
The point is that participating countries could indeed miss the Chinese fast train. They could lose just for warning China that it could lose too. But in the long run, it’s better than a win-win.
Find out what’s going on in the corridors of power with the day’s top headlines and political commentary as selected by The Globe’s editors (subscribers only). Register today.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]