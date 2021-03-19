



The Prime Ministers of the UK and France are each set to receive their first doses of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on Friday, as European Union countries grapple with lingering concerns over whether vaccination is safe for everyone. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French Prime Minister Jean Castex respectively expressed support for the two-dose vaccination – developed by pharmaceutical and biotechnology company AstraZeneca in partnership with the University of Oxford – while a number of European countries temporarily suspended administration earlier this week. The suspensions came as reports surfaced detailing unusual bleeding and blood clots in a small group of vaccine recipients, some of whom have died. Echoing advice from the World Health Organization (WHO), a panel of experts from the European Medicines Agency concluded on Thursday that the health benefits of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, with respect to protection against COVID-19, outweighed the risks of possible unwanted side effects and encouraged those eligible. to opt for vaccinations as usual. The results followed the agency’s assessment of any possible relationship between the vaccine and serious health complications. Shortly after posting its recommendation on Thursday, Johnson and Castex confirmed their intention to receive their preliminary photos. “The Oxford jab is safe and the Pfizer jab is safe, the thing that is not sure is catching COVID, which is why it is so important that we get all of our punches as soon as our turn comes.” Johnson said to a TV press. conference. “And as it turns out, I’m getting mine tomorrow. And the center where I’m getting bitten is currently using the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for those who are getting their first vaccine, and that’s the one I’ll get.” Castex is also expected to receive its first dose of the vaccine on Friday, Reuters reported, as France resumes administration of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Other major countries that have stopped vaccines, including Italy and Germany, will do the same, while Spain will resume administering vaccines next Wednesday. The French Prime Minister, who told the national television channel BFM-TV on Tuesday that he was hoping to receive a vaccine quickly if the suspension was lifted, noted at a press briefing Thursday that cases of severe blood clots were rare. Of the 17 million people in Europe who have received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine since its approval in February, only 17 cases of blood clots have been reported. Health officials and AstraZeneca have stressed that the incidence of blood clotting in vaccinees does not exceed that of the general population. Newsweek contacted Castex’s office and the UK Department of Health and Welfare for further comment, but did not receive responses in time for publication. Newsweek, in partnership with NewsGuard, is dedicated to providing accurate and verifiable information on vaccines and health. With NewsGuard’s HealthGuard browser extension, users can check whether a website is a trusted source of health information. Visit the Newsweek VaxFacts website for more information and to download the HealthGuard browser extension.

