Politics
Chinese propaganda program in American schools changes name of headquarters
The Chinese government now recognizes the seat of its Confucius Institutes international educational partnerships that aim to promote a Chinese diary under a new name.
The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) -supported program quietly announced in July that it was changing the name of its Confucius Institutes headquarters from Hanban to the Center for Language Education and Cooperation. The party-led Global Times first reported the ruling noting that it “would disperse the Western misconception that the organization has served as China’s ideological marketing machine.”
The headquarters also developed a non-governmental organization (NGO) called the Chinese International Education Foundation, which now controls the local Confucious Institutes, National Association of Researchers (NAS) researcher Rachelle Peterson told Fox News.
“This is a situation that we do not yet fully understand,” said Peterson, noting that while some American schools are dropping Confucious Institutes as a “publicity stunt” because of the institute’s reputation, schools are adopting more. new Chinese learning programs using the same Hanban textbooks, courses, staff and even funding.
As of March 17, there were 51 Confucius Institutes with partnerships in American schools, seven of which were preparing to close at Stony Brook University, Portland State University, Connecticut State University Central, Colorado State University, University of New Hampshire, Tufts University, and Emory. University, according to Peterson.
More than 40 U.S. schools have ended their partnerships since China launched the initiative in 2004, but Peterson suggests that terminating those partnerships doesn’t completely solve the problem as similar programs appear under new names.
More than 100 Confucius Institutes serving K-12 schools, for example, have been renamed the Asia Society Chinese Language Partner Network. He works with the 65-year-old Asian company, based in the United States, and receives funding from Hanban, a new white paper shows from the America Security Institute.
“It sounds like a pretty simple name change,” said Peterson, but added that the examples of other schools’ decisions to abandon Confucius Institutes altogether are “more complicated” because they “replace them with others. organizations that keep many Confucius Institutes. “program.”
She named the University of Michigan as an example of a school that received funding from Hanban even after its Confucius Institute closed.
U.S. lawmakers have looked at partnerships in recent years, with some proposing legislation to further restrict their influence in schools.
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.,Notedin 2018, Confucius programs in American schools refused to discuss issues sensitive to the CCP, including Taiwan, Tibet, and the Tiananmen Square massacre.
Senator John Kennedy, R-La., A described the programs as a threat to “academic freedom and free speech” in a March 4 statement after introducing legislation to tighten restrictions on institutes.
The CONFUCIUS (Concerns Over Nations Funding University Campus Institutes in the United States) law, previously introduced in 2019 and 2020, which Kennedy reintroduced earlier this month, targets Chinese-funded cultural centers on college campuses which it says lawmakers, are used for propaganda purposes. agendas.
The measure would reduce federal funding for universities that host Confucius Institutes unless they regulate all teaching staff hired for cultural centers and oversee the program.
The CONFUCIUS law was passed twice in the Senate during the previous administration, but the House never voted on the bill despite its bipartisan introduction by Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, and former Rep. Donna Shalala. , D-Florida, in July 2020.
William Burns, a former State Department diplomat in Russia and Biden’s candidate for CIA leadership, also recently expressed concerns about the program.
“I think what the Confucius Institutes are doing, and I’m not an expert in them, is to promote a story by Xi Jinpings China, which is designed to generate sympathy for what I think is quite a direction. aggressive, engaged in conduct and taken an adversarial approach in relations with the United States, ”he Told the Senate Intelligence Committee in February.
Peterson says China’s rebranding effort could have an impact on this legislation, as any legislation that needs to define what a Confucious Institute is must explain that the partnerships are funded by the Hanban, which now bears a name. different, which makes the definition of institutes “obsolete”. she said.
