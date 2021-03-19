Man accused of threatening Trump, other federal officials





This photo provided by the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department in Beijing, Illinois shows Damien Grant. Grant is accused of threatening the life of former President Donald Trump, an American lawyer and a federal judge. (Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) A man in central Illinois is accused of threatening the life of former President Donald Trump, a US lawyer and a federal judge, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Damien Grant, 33, of Peoria is accused of influencing a federal official with threats, sending threatening letters and threatening the President of the United States. Grant allegedly made threats from Tazewell County Jail, where he has been held since July 2019, when he was allegedly in an altercation with two Illinois State Police soldiers after a traffic stop .

The threats Grant allegedly made targeted Trump, the U.S. District Attorney for the Central District of Illinois, and a federal judge. Although the American attorney was not named, John Milhiser was the first federal prosecutor at the time. The federal judge has also not been appointed, but U.S. District Judge James Shadid has withdrawn from the case.

The threats against the three were made between the presidential election in November and the inauguration of President Joe Biden on January 20.

And the moment you leave your office, I’ll get you shot! Right in your (expletive) head, Grant allegedly wrote in a December 22 letter to Trump.

In a letter to the US attorney, Grant reportedly wrote that the prosecutor had two days to drop the investigations and charges against him, otherwise he will make sure Milhiser never sees Christmas.

I could ask someone to walk into the courthouse and tear all the evil to pieces (expletive), Grant said in a Nov. 30 letter to the U.S. District Attorney for the Central District of Illinois.

Milhiser declined through a spokesperson to comment. Shadid Thursday could not be reached for comment.

Although the charges have been filed in Peoria, the US attorney’s office has recused itself and Grant will be sued by the US attorney in Chicago. Grant’s arraignment was not scheduled and it was not immediately clear whether he had legal representation.

