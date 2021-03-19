US, China Set To Meet In Tense First Talks Under Biden | News from the United States and Canada





The White House says the United States will be candid about Chinese conduct in the region, as Biden rallies allies to counter Beijing.

The United States began its first face-to-face meetings with senior Chinese diplomats under President Joe Biden’s administration on Thursday, in which U.S. diplomats should be forthright when discussing sensitive issues, including human rights and the economy. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NSA Jake Sullivan will meet with senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi and State Councilor Wang Yi in Anchorage, Alaska on Thursday and Friday. We are not looking for conflict, but we welcome fierce competition, and we will always stand up for our principles, our people and our friends, Sullivan said at the start of the talks. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters earlier Thursday that diplomats would address difficult elements in US-China relations. We expect it to be straightforward. The meeting comes directly after Blinken visited Japan and South Korea, regional allies of the United States who are battling China’s growing military and economic influence in the region. Psaki cited the situation in Hong Kong, technological disputes and military tensions in the region as the main sticking points. China and the United States are on the verge of reshaping a strained relationship that grew strained under the previous administration of former President Donald Trump. Trump has imposed tariffs on Chinese products, prevented national telecommunications companies from expanding on American soil, and often accused them of stealing intellectual property. The Biden administration echoed some of these claims, as well as strong criticism of China’s military posture in the region and the internment of its Uyghur minority in detention camps in Xinjiang province, that some qualify as genocide. Protesters take part in a rally to encourage Canada and other countries as they consider labeling China’s treatment of its Uyghur population and Muslim minorities as genocide, outside the Canadian Embassy in Washington, DC , February 19, 2021 [File: Leah Millis/Reuters] Blinken vowed to raise the issue at the meeting, after confirming the Trump administration’s designation that China was committing genocide. China has denied the claims. Chinese leader Xi Jinping previously spoke with Biden in February. During the conversation, Xi called for improved relations based on the spirit of non-conflict, no confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation. Psaki said Thursday’s meeting was not part of a series of meetings when asked if it signaled a change in diplomatic stance. Psaki and Biden said the administration was open to engaging with adversaries such as Russia and China, when it was in the best interests of the United States. Climate change and the coronavirus pandemic were cited as examples of common interests. Blinken also said Thursday that he hopes China will use its influence with North Korea to continue denuclearization. State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter told a press conference Thursday that the United States hopes to resume talks with Pyongyang over its nuclear program. It’s time to rekindle that dialogue, Porter said.







