Time for India and Pakistan to bury the past and move forward: Pakistani army chief





The powerful Pakistani army chief said on Thursday that the time had come for Islamabad and New Delhi to bury the past and move forward, although he said any peace process would be susceptible to be disturbed without the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s remarks came a day after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said India will have to take the first step to improve bilateral relations by attacking Kashmir, the only issue standing in the way of de better relationships.

Like Khan, Bajwa avoided harsh criticism of India by addressing the first edition of the Islamabad Security Dialogue, a summit hosted by Pakistan’s National Security Division and major think tanks. Bajwa also said that a stable relationship between India and Pakistan was essential to unlock the untapped potential of South and Central Asia by ensuring connectivity between East and West Asia.

This potential, however, has remained forever hostage to disputes and problems between two nuclear neighbors. [The] The dispute in Kashmir is obviously at the heart of this problem. It is important to understand that without the resolution of [the] With the dispute in Kashmir by peaceful means, the sub-continental rapprochement process will always remain susceptible to derailment due to politically motivated belligerence, Bajwa said.

However, we believe it is time to bury the past and move on. But for the resumption of the peace process or a constructive dialogue, our neighbor will have to create an enabling environment, in particular [Jammu and Kashmir], he added.

Bajwa last month spoke of reaching out for peace in all directions by addressing an event at the Pakistan Air Force Academy. He also called on the two countries to resolve the Kashmir issue peacefully.

A few days after this speech, the Indian and Pakistani armies again committed themselves to the 2003 ceasefire on the line of control in Jammu and Kashmir from February 24 at midnight. This was the apparent result of behind-the-scenes contacts between the two sides.

Bajwas’ speech at the Islamabad Security Dialogue contained several references to the need for a better regional security environment to allow Pakistan to focus on internal and external challenges. A nation at peace and a region in harmony are … essential preconditions for achieving national security in the true spirit, he said.

Countries have the option of remaining etched in the acrimony and toxicity of the past and promoting conflict, or moving forward to bring the dividends of technological and scientific advancements to their people, he said. .

Despite South Asia’s enormous human and resource potential, unresolved conflicts are pushing this region back into the swamp of poverty and underdevelopment, and the region is among the least integrated in terms of trade, water and energy infrastructure and cooperation, Bajwa said.

He noted that Pakistan was ready to improve our environment by settling all our outstanding issues with our neighbors through dialogue in a dignified and peaceful manner. Pakistan has also learned from the past to evolve and [is] ready to move forward to a new future, even if it all depends on reciprocity, he said.

Bajwa said that the geo-economic vision of Pakistanis is centered on four pillars leading to lasting and lasting peace at home and abroad, non-interference of any kind in the internal affairs of countries. neighbors and regions, to the stimulation of intra-regional trade and connectivity, and to sustainable development. and prosperity through the creation of investment and economic poles in the region.

However, he also said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is at the heart of Pakistan’s economic transformation plan and at the heart of its vision.

This vision, however, remains incomplete without a stable and peaceful South Asia. Our efforts to relaunch the ASACR therefore go in the same direction. Our efforts for peace in Afghanistan [and] Responsible and mature behavior in crisis with India manifests our desire to change the narrative from geopolitical contestation to geo-economic integration, Bajwa said.

However, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi took a different note when addressing the Islamabad Security Dialogue, tacitly accusing India of sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan, deploying weapons systems. destabilizing and to use offensive military doctrines.

Noting that Pakistan is ready to consider east-west connectivity to help tackle poverty and underdevelopment in South Asia, Qureshi said: But obviously we need a willing partner, ready to engage in good faith, ready to avoid belligerence, and committed to significantly addressing the factors that have hampered peace and security in South Asia for decades.

