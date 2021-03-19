Boris Johnson insists overseas asylum plans are humane

Boris Johnson has championed proposals to send asylum seekers abroad for treatment, insisting that the policy was a humanitarian policy meant to tackle human smugglers.

The British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar and the Isle of Man are believed to be places considered by officials, under Home Secretary Priti Patels planning to overhaul the immigration system.

But Gibraltars’ government said it had not received any proposals on the UK issue, and Chief Minister Fabian Picardo wrote Ms Patel to tell her that would not happen.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Isle of Man government said he had not been contacted by the UK government and the Crown Dependencies parliament would be unlikely to approve a treatment center .

Plans to treat asylum seekers abroad drew much criticism but, when asked about the proposals, the Prime Minister insisted that the aim was to save lives and avoid human misery.

Because people cross the Channel who are duped, who are swindled, by gangsters, into paying huge sums of money, risking their lives, he said at a press conference in Downing Street.

People have died trying to make this passage and it is deeply disgusting trafficking that we must stop, and that is why the Home Secretary has put forward the series of difficult proposals that you have seen.

The objective is humanitarian and human, which is to put an end to the mistreatment inflicted on these people by a group of traffickers and gangsters.

Earlier Thursday, Downing Street did not deny that the Home Office is considering proposals to use Gibraltar and other overseas territories to process asylum seekers.

In his letter to Ms Patel, Mr Picardo said there were constitutional and legal issues, as well as the geographic limits of the territory that prevented it from being used to process asylum seekers.

Gibraltar has hit back at suggestions the UK could send asylum seekers there for treatment

The Chief Minister said that while we will never shirk our responsibility to help Britain, our geography does make some things difficult, however, and the treatment of UK asylum seekers in Gibraltar would be one of them.

Immigration is an area of ​​my responsibility as Chief Minister under Gibraltar’s constitution and I can confirm that this issue has not been raised with me at any level, he said.

I would have clarified that this is not an area where we think we can help the UK.

Ms Patel has vowed to prevent migrants from making the perilous journey across the Channel and is expected to release details of plans to overhaul the UK’s asylum and immigration system in the coming weeks.

The Times said plans to be defined by the Home Secretary will include a consultation on changing the law so that asylum-seeking migrants can be sent to processing centers in third countries.

The Daily Mail suggested that the plans would ban migrants from seeking asylum in the UK if they had arrived from a safe country like France, with their cases being ruled inadmissible.

Home Secretary Priti Patel

People arriving in the UK via illegal routes would be returned to a third country, according to the newspaper, where Turkey was considered where they would stay until they could be repatriated, either to their home country or in the safe country from which they arrived.

It comes after a series of leaks last year suggesting the UK government was considering a number of offshore policies similar to those used in Australia.

These included sending asylum seekers to Ascension Island, over 4,000 kilometers from the UK, for treatment, and turning disused ferries at sea into processing centers.

Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said: The Conservatives are moving from one inhuman and ridiculous proposal to another.

Bella Sankey, of the Detention Action charity, said: Detaining traumatized people overseas is ethically abhorrent and virtually impractical. It is totally unnecessary and would diminish Britain in the eyes of the world.

The government believes that sending migrants to third countries for processing would comply with the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), according to reports.

The Times said the new legislation will include life sentences for human smugglers and the establishment of reception centers for migrants on government land, many of whom are currently housed in hotels.

Ms Patel told MPs: As we reform the asylum system, Global Britain will continue its proud tradition of providing safe refuge to those in need through secure and legal channels.

His comments came in a written ministerial statement that the UK had honored the 2015 pledge to resettle 20,000 refugees fleeing conflict in Syria.

She also announced funding of $ 14million to help newly admitted refugees integrate into the UK, with pilot projects to help them learn English, find a job, access housing and weave. links in their local communities.

