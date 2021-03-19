The inaugurated airport of Siau de Jokowi, this is the reason





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The Ministry of Transport has officially postponed the inauguration Airport Siau in North Sulawesi, which was previously to be inaugurated by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo because force majeure (events beyond control). Transport ministry air transport director general Novie Riyanto said the incident took the form of damage to several buildings at the airport due to extreme weather conditions caused by heavy rains accompanied by lightning or lightning. lightning and strong winds throughout the Sitaro Islands regency in February. 14-15, 2021. Due to these extreme weather conditions, Siau Airport was damaged in several parts of the building, such as the roof of the passenger terminal which collapsed and resulted in severe damage to the ceiling and to the electrical installations of the terminal of the airport. These extreme weather conditions also caused the collapse of the aluminum glass wall of the office building on the side opposite the terminal. “Related to the delay in the inauguration of the Siau airport, it occurred due to extreme weather conditions that occurred in the North Sulawesi region, which resulted in damage to the roof of the hall. However, airport operations can still function despite delays in the inauguration ”, he explained in a press release on Friday (19/3/2021). Previously, the North Sulawesi Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) issued a report in the form of an early warning of inclement weather in the North Sulawesi region, including the entire Regency of the Sitaro Islands, March 14 and 15, 2021. BMKG also said that the damage at Siau airport was due to a center of low pressure, convergence and a significant decrease in wind speed, which resulted in active rain clouds, as well relatively dense air humidity. This allows the radar images at the time of the incident to show convective clouds (cumolonimbus). Meanwhile, the head of the Naha Tahuna Airport Operational Unit Office, as the official, reported the incident for further investigation. “Then we will carry out an investigation audit on the damage that has occurred, before reloading the airport installation and inaugurating it later,” he said. Siau airport has a 1325 x 30 m runway, a 75 x 15 m taxiway, a 70 x 60 m apron and a 600 m2 terminal. This airport can be landed by planes like the ATR-72. On Thursday (3/18/2021), President Joko Widodo inaugurated two airports, namely Toraja Airport and Pantar Airport, which are centered at Toraja Airport, Tana Toraja Regency, Sulawesi Province of South. Watch the featured video below: Discover other news on the subject of this article, here: Jokowi airport quality content

