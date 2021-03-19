Report: the Turkish curriculum has become radicalized

ANKARA: A lawsuit has been launched to shut down the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), the third largest parliamentary party in Turkey, prompting strong reactions over the degradation of political freedom in the country.

The Court of Cassation lodged a complaint with the Constitutional Court on March 17 to demand the shutdown of the HDP, alleging that it had collaborated with the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and aimed to harm and shatter unity state with the Turkish people. .

Prosecutor Bekir Sahin, who was assigned to his post by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan despite placing fourth out of five candidates, also called for a political ban on more than 600 HDP members and financial restrictions on the party. by cutting it off from aid to the Treasury.

The HDP called on the Sahins to launch a new coup against democracy with a government attempt to militarize the judiciary.

He denies the accusations of links with the PKK and has contacted all segments of Turkish society in order to differentiate himself from the former pro-Kurdish parties. This broader approach won votes from liberal segments of society, including minorities and white-collar workers.

The launch of a lawsuit to ban the HDP has sparked both national and international reactions regarding the downgrading of political freedoms, the rule of law and pluralism in Turkey.

The country was assessed as not free in Freedom House’s 2021 Freedom in the World Index, with a paltry score of 32/100.

Without any excuse towards the end of pluralism, tweeted Nacho Sanchez Amor, who is the new European Parliament rapporteur on Turkey. “What reaction does Turkey now expect from the European Union? A positive agenda?

The US also cautioned against efforts to dissolve HDP. The policy of President Joe Biden’s administrations will focus primarily on Turkey’s democratic deficit and the country’s rule of law deficiencies.

We are monitoring the launch of efforts to dissolve the People’s Democratic Party, a move that would unduly reverse the will of Turkish voters, further undermine democracy in Turkey and deny millions of Turkish citizens chosen representation, the spokesperson for the US State Department Ned Price. .

Several HDP lawmakers, including former co-leaders Selahattin Demirtas and Figen Yuksekdag, are behind bars while 12 have lost their parliamentary seats.

Dozens of HDP mayors have also been sacked since the March 2019 elections.

Hours before the complaint was filed, HDP lawmaker Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu lost his parliamentary seat for a social media post he shared two years before being elected.

Senior HDP leaders and spokespersons, by their words and deeds, have repeatedly and systematically proven themselves to be the political wing of the PKK, tweeted Fahrettin Altun, head of presidential communications.

Altun hinted at the possibility of subjecting the HDP to a punitive measure rather than a shutdown. Cutting the party from treasury subsidies is one of the options suggested as an alternative to shutting it down.

This is the first time that a closure case has been filed against a political party since 2008, when Erdogans own party survived such an attempt.

In 2015, he said: Individuals should be punished for their mistakes, rather than for an entire party.

But his nationalist coalition partner, Devlet Bahceli, is known for his fierce criticism of the HDP and has been pushing for its closure for a long time.

As the famous saying goes, Madness does the same thing over and over and expects different results, Necdet Ipekyuz, HDP MP for Southeastern Batman Province, told Arab News.

The HDP would be the seventh pro-Kurdish party to be banned from the Turkish political scene, he said, with a new movement emerging each time from the ashes of its predecessors.

The European Court of Human Rights has consistently condemned Turkey in the past for shutting down HDP precedents. They cannot ignore the six million votes that have been given to the HDP, which has always been a party in favor of freedoms. What they need to do is ask themselves why millions of citizens vote for this party and not for another.

He added that the decision to close the HDP, which has 54 parliamentary seats, was a message to all dissenting voices in Turkey.

Therefore, all opposition parties, media and civil society should act in unison against such a politically motivated decision which can never be justified on legal grounds. The government has lost all of its political, social and economic rhetoric and is turning to more polarization by taking the HDP, the third largest party in parliament, as a useful target.

The new crackdown on the HDP coincided with a recently announced human rights action plan by the government aimed at strengthening freedom of expression and the rule of law.