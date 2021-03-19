Affordable housing project for low-wage workers launched in Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan opens the voting ceremony for a low-cost housing project for low-wage workers in Islamabad on March 18, 2021. Image credit: PID

Islamabad: As part of a one-of-a-kind project, Pakistan on Thursday began donating apartments and houses to low-wage workers on easy mortgage terms.

The affordable housing project offering 1,008 apartments and 500 houses with low mortgage rates would make home ownership accessible to financially vulnerable families, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday, who handed over the houses to their owners. The project called Labor Complex, spread over an area of ​​2,560 kanals, is located in Zone V.

Calling it a one-of-a-kind project for vulnerable people, Prime Minister Imran Khan said his government had contacted the banks and offered them incentives to allocate 380 billion rupees ($ 2.4 billion) to finance the housing. The government is offering a grant of Rs 300,000 ($ 1,922) for each housing unit as part of the chain of projects comprising over 100,000 housing units. At the same time, it also launched the second phase of another project of 1,504 houses.

Pakistan, for the first time, is offering low-cost houses on easy mortgage terms for low-income groups. Image Credit: PID

The prime minister said the project was in line with the government’s vision to provide a decent standard of living for low-income groups and their families. The subsidized rates would reduce the total cost of the apartment to Rs 2,124,000 (US $ 13,600) and the price of housing to Rs 2,354,000 (US $ 15,000). This subsidy would further reduce the monthly payment and the total cost of the house, making it easier for the common man to own a home. They access the property for a payment of 10% of the total cost, while 90% can be paid in installments over a period of 20 years.

With the low mortgage rate, what they pay in monthly installments to the banks would be the same as paying the rent on the house, but instead they get immediate ownership of the house, Khan said. The interest rate would be 3% for the first five years and 5% for the next five years.

Imran Khan pledged to build five million affordable homes in rural and urban areas when his government came to power in 2018. Khan said after two years the courts finally approved the foreclosure law, which had slowed down the financing of the housing project thanks to subsidized bank loans. , which would now pave the way for other housing projects of this type in other cities.

This project is the start of providing low cost and affordable houses to vulnerable segments of society, said Zulfikar Bukhari, special assistant for Pakistanis Overseas. The government has revived a housing project that had accumulated dust for more than 25 years and is now ready for delivery in 2.5 years, he said. 1,508 homes have been built and 1,508 more are expected to be ready in the next 18 months.

The Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Reza Baqir, along with other banks, played a crucial role in making the project a reality, working closely with the Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHDA), the Workers Welfare Fund and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development.

Strong points

– 1,508 houses (1,008 apartments and 500 houses) for low-income groups.

– 1,500 more to be built in 18 months.

– Low mortgage rate offered for the first time.

– Banks allocate 380 billion rupees for housing finance.

