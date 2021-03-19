How should the Biden administration handle its inaugural meeting with Chinese officials in Alaska today? Based on his new book, Chaos Under Heaven: Trump, Xi and the Battle of the 21st Century, it’s easy to guess how Josh Rogin, a Washington post columnist, would answer the question: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan should confront their Chinese counterparts in the most aggressive way possible.

Chaos under the sky is really two books in one. The first, as the subtitle suggests, is a narrative account of the Trump administrations’ strangely inconsistent and often confusing approach to China over the past four years. In telling this story, however, Rogin has a larger mission: to describe how he and other Americans first awoke to the Chinese threat, the world’s most important foreign policy issue, and to bring out the rest of us from our sleep.

Rogin skillfully weaves the two threads together, and his well-observed and thought-out book does a good job of making sense of former US President Donald Trumps’ muddled and contradictory interactions with Beijing. As Rogin explains, if the administration often seemed to be carrying out more than one Chinese policy at once, it was because journalists and analysts were paying attention to the wrong signals and listening to the wrong people.

Not that you can blame them: On Chinese politics, the Trump team has been divided into at least five camps. There were the superhawks (led by former national security adviser John Bolton), the hardliners (the loudest of whom were then director of trade and manufacturing policy Peter Navarro, chief White House strategist Steve Bannon and adviser National Security Deputy Matthew Pottinger), the Wall Street Clique (then Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin), the Adult Axis (former National Security Advisor HR McMaster and Secretary of the Defense James Mattis) and outweigh the billionaire cronies (especially casino moguls Sheldon Adelson and Steve Wynn). Each side favored a different approach to Beijing and each spoke regularly to the press as if theirs was the dominant policy.









Adding to the confusion, Trump himself has never really chosen his side. His only belief about China was that the country had long screwed the United States with unfair trade practices, and his only priority was to negotiate a deal to set new, more favorable terms for the relationship. It really was that simple. While the presidents’ apparent mood swings, sometimes on the same day, meant that no one ever really knew what his Chinese policies were, Rogin suggests that Trump actually had a firm view of China, a prospect he he brought to his presidency. This view has remained consistent even as Trump pitted his advisers against each other because he wanted them to argue to serve him ideas that fit his vision, not because he didn’t know what he wanted. So when trade talks went badly, Trump lifted the valve a bit and allowed some initiatives to deal with Chinese bad behavior to come to light. When trade talks went well, Trump would end anti-China measures and undermine their supporters.

While Trump did not favor either side, Rogin made it clear: the extremists, who were led by Pottinger, the real hero of the books and the source of much of Rogins’ reporting. In his account, they were the only honest intermediaries in the whole China debate. The book goes to great lengths to imply that anyone who disapproves of the hard-line approach of Obama administration officials like US Secretary of State John Kerry and National Security Advisor Susan Rice to Trump officials such as Cohn and Mnuchin to strangers like Neil Bush, Henry Kissinger. , World Bank President Jim Kim has been somehow compromised or corrupted. Even Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, does not escape without accusation of conflict of interest. The only strange exception is Trump himself, who despite all the missteps Rogin recounts, after being tricked into believing that Chinese President Xi Jinping was a true friend to shamefully endorse China’s Uyghur detention camps to his inexcusable racialization of U.S.-Chinese tensions, which has borne horrific fruit in Atlanta this week, escapes the dudgeon’s contempt, stigma, and high morality Rogin reserves for moderates who favored engagement.

So what did Pottinger and the diehards get so well? From Rogins perspective, they were the only ones who saw the Chinese leadership for what it had become formidable, immoral and determined to dominate and only they, as realists, understood that it was useless to try to change Beijing. Instead, they say the United States should face the Chinese reality, focus on stopping the worst of its behaviors, and building resilience in the face of others.

Thanks to Trump’s lack of focus, extremists made only limited progress in changing US policy during his administration, although the president adopted some of their recommendations towards the end of his term, when it eventually became clear that his hope for the trade deal was dead and the coronavirus had poisoned relations between the two countries.

Of course, Trump is now gone, but China is not. So what should the United States do next? Chaos under the sky does a good job of framing the problem, and Rogin does a lot of things. He is right, albeit far from the only one, in pointing out the many ways in which China looks to internal oppression and external aggression require a very different approach from that of the United States. And the moral clarity and depth of conviction with which he presents this matter is impressive. (Full disclosure: Rogin is a former Foreign police employee, and although we’ve never overlapped, we have a friendly acquaintance. I also admire his relentlessness as a journalist and his ability to generate scoop after scoop.)

But her determination doesn’t always serve the book or its reader very well. For starters, it’s unclear who has yet to wake up to the Chinese threat. Certainly not the Biden administration, which established a your surprisingly combative ahead of this week’s meetings. The American public doesn’t seem to need much conviction either; according to a new Gallup poll, nearly half of US citizens now rank China as the top threat against the United States, more than double last year’s total.

Rogins’ fearless reports can help explain this change and deserve some credit for it. The biggest challenge with Chaos under the sky is that, beyond a few sensible suggestions from the epilogue (such as strengthening Western democracies, maintaining existing trade sanctions for leverage, combating Chinese espionage, and demanding more transparency regarding the foreign funding of American institutions), it never really demonstrates that confronting China must be the top priority of our foreign policy, not to be subjugated in favor of any other matter. Ranking China at such a high level would place it above existential threats, both from climate change and political politics to the US economy. The only reason to do so would be if China was also an existential threat. But Chaos under the sky is not convincing on this point. It’s understandable; as Doug Bandow argued in Foreign police Recently, while Washington is expected to find Beijing’s behavior worrying at all levels, China is still far from threatening the basic safety and security of the United States as the Soviet Union did during the Cold War.

Of course, journalists can avoid the compromises government officials have to make every day. But the Biden administration will never succeed in tackling some of its top priorities, such as reducing emissions and preventing future pandemics without China’s voluntary participation. Getting that done, while simultaneously pushing back against Beijing’s bad deeds, will require nuance and flexibility. Rogin seems to have little patience for such complexities. While we should be grateful to him for sounding the alarm, we should also be happy with the Biden administration who said its relationship with China will be competitive when it should be, collaborative when it can be, and antagonistic when it has to be brave enough to find the very compromises Rogin doesn’t like.