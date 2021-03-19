Ron DeSantis is very happy with himself





He needs her. She has, some of her most trusted allies say, what he does not have. He sometimes handles the political part of face-to-face retailing with the grace and pace of this Short Circuit robot. Handshake, handshake, handshake. Smile, smile, smile. Image, image do you want an image? The slightest chatter makes him play with his alliance. The ropes might as well be zip lines. He knows he has to do it, so he does it, but sometimes he just seems like he just wants to find the fastest way to get back to the back of the SUV.

These are not just potential voters and supporters. Donors complain that they too rarely hear from him just to chat between check cuts.

That’s right, one donor told me. He does less donor maintenance than anyone I know at his level. I raised half a million dollars for him. It’s hard for me to phone him. Literally, I have, you know, six senators and two governors that I can remember within 24 hours without a problem. And he doesn’t call you back, it will take two or three times.

Kent Stermon, on a short list of good DeSantis friends, reminded me of a fundraiser in St. Augustine last year when DeSantis was in Congress. We get there, and he walks around the corner with me, and there’s a long line of people waiting to say hello to him, he said. But DeSantis stayed there talking with Stermon about baseball cards. Not just any baseball card. The 1987 Topps baseball card game, Stermon said, and the fact that I felt like it was overproduced changed the value of baseball cards forever. And he went on for 15 minutes about it. Stermon could see people with deep pockets growing impatient. DeSantis didn’t seem to care.

A Florida Republican strategist said: I don’t think he sees fundraising as a priority.

He doesn’t. I don’t just call people all the time. My opinion is that I’m just doing my job, DeSantis said in his office last summer. If anyone wants to support me, you just have to work hard to do a good job.

And it’s not just the donors. It’s everyone.

People who have been with DeSantis in these SUVs or on flights on the state plane say he doesn’t like to fill those hours (as many Poles do) with call time.

They know the seven people they need to call when they’re in the car for the next 21 minutes, said a donor who had a great time with DeSantis.

What does DeSantis do instead? I asked.

He thinks.

He sits there and gazes into space, a close associate said.

You’ll be in the car with Ron DeSantis, and hell won’t tell you anything for an hour, this person said. He would prefer it to be so.

Casey DeSantis is one of the most empathetic, charming and charming human beings I have ever known. She has a Jackie O quality.

Matt Gaetz

Christmas parties at the Governors’ Mansion? A regular participant said: He doesn’t look like he wants to be there.

If you’re that close to him, you’ll hurt yourself from time to time, Stermon told me. But you learn it’s worth it. He admitted that it sounds strange. The people who know him best and are around him have the most difficulty explaining him. There is no mischief, they insist. That’s not what he means. It’s just that he can’t. This is not how it is wired. I love my computer, said the senior manager at DeSantis. But I don’t go to my computer for a hug.

It may be different, however, when his wife is there. He’s better with her, said Gwen Graham, generally reluctant to say anything positive about DeSantis. When she is around he is happier. He’s just more engaged.

We all have responsibilities and weaknesses as human beings and one of the best ways to face your responsibilities is to find a partner in life who has them all as incredible strengths. And Casey DeSantis is one of the most empathetic, charming, and charming human beings I have ever known. She has a Jackie O quality, Gaetz told me.

She’s very smart, probably the most intuitive person I’ve ever met, DeSantis told me last year. Just with her television career, she understands introducing me in a speech, she understands how to do that. She had no stage fright at all, because she did this for years and years, in front of the camera.

And so now, after DeSantis had finished speaking at the lectern in front of the tents with the vaccines, the two walked over to the children pressed against the fence. Nice to see you guys, DeSantis said in that nasal voice. His wife followed him, being careful not to let her heels sink too deep into the dirt and grass. Im Casey, she said gently to the group, and this is Madison. The children gathered nearby and took photo after photo, the governor shaking hand after hand.

