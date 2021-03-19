By the end of this week, more than half of the UK’s adult population will have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. Since the world’s first mass immunization program began in December, it has come to be a national achievement. The deployment was swift, ample and fair. About eleven million doses, of the twenty-four million administered to date, come from the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was designed by scientists at the University of Oxford, which has not yet been approved in the United States and which has a strong Made in Britain impression. The logistics of the operation were handled by the beloved and squeaky national health service, which has withstood a heartbreaking year. Across the country, people were summoned by text message and phone call, in strict order of age and vulnerability, to hospitals, clinics and sports fields. And they came, for the most part, eagerly. Last weekend, just over five hundred and twelve thousand out of a hundred adult Britons were injected in a single day.

Earlier this week I visited an NHS vaccination center near my home in east London. The clinic occupies a former IKEA order and collection point in a shopping center. The rest of the mall was like a mausoleum from before. Digitized Christmas snow was falling on the television screens of a luxury car dealership. A clouded Armani Exchange outlet has been trapped in a permanent sale. Outside the clinic, a line of around 30 masked middle-aged people waited as a spring downpour blew to the side under the high roof of the mall’s atrium.

Debbie Skinner, a teacher from Redbridge, a nearby suburb, had just received her first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The Skinners family live on the Isle of Man. She hadn’t seen them for over a year. The vaccine would allow him to return to work. It is absolutely essential for me. Skinner, who had short brown hair and wore a black rain jacket, was on his way to meet a friend for the first time since December, when Britain’s second wave of infections erupted in earnest. She happily shifted her weight from one foot to the other as she spoke. I feel light, she said. I almost feel intoxicating with it.

The Joy of Vaccines is a bizarre tale of Britain’s terrible year of the plague, in which over 146,000 people died. A combination of official incompetence and bad luck, in the form of the UK’s highly infectious B.1.1.7 variant of the coronavirus, discovered last fall, has caused the country one of the highest death rates the world and the worst economic damage among G-7 nations. Before Skinner took off, I asked her if she was able to reconcile the success of the British vaccination campaign with its overall response to the pandemic, which she had described as shocking. I’m not sure you can, really, Skinner said. I think most people were absolutely flabbergasted at how well this turned out. Since the start of the year, when Britain’s second wave hit its peak, the vaccination program, alongside a third lockdown, has helped drastically reduce infections and deaths, especially in older patients. Over the past six weeks, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the UK fell seventy-three percent. Positive tests are reduced to less than six thousand a day, a tenth of the January level.

Senior political opportunist Boris Johnson is reaping the rewards. The Prime Minister’s approval rating is at its highest since last May, shortly after he was treated in intensive care for the virus, and his Conservative Party is six points ahead of Labor in the surveys. There is undoubtedly a vaccine rebound underway, conceded Keir Starmer, frontman of the relatively new Labors stolid, in a recent interview with the BBC. You can smell it, you walk into the vaccination center with anxiety on your face, and then you see people come out smiling. It is an incredible feeling. Johnson is displaying what he calls the Oxford vaccine as an example of the post-Brexit freebies Britain is set to bestow on the world. As the immunization program begins to inspire new global hope, we want to use this moment to heal, both literally and figuratively, he wrote in the Times from London this week. Johnson, who never encountered a metaphor he didn’t mean to abuse, hailed the vaccine as part of the vast scattering of British ideas and British values, swollen across the world like the seeds of a pollinating tree giant.

For now, critics of Johnsons are baffled. Many of us can see the chancer in him. But, in fact, people want to believe it, Meg Hillier, a Labor MP, tells me. Hillier is the chairman of the House of Commons Public Accounts Committee, which investigates government spending. Since last spring, the Hilliers committee has documented many of the worst aspects of Britain’s handling of the disaster. In March and April last year, around twenty-five thousand NHS patients, mostly elderly, were transferred out of hospitals to nursing homes without being tested for the coronavirus. In the weeks that followed, outbreaks were reported in almost forty percent of care homes in England. Tens of thousands of people have died. After an initial hesitant response, the Johnson government went into mess mode, betting big in some areas (like vaccine development), which have paid off, and others (like personal protective equipment, where it has been successful. decided to buy four months of supplies, but accidentally bought for five years), which were not. Incredible sums have been, in another johnsonism, eaten away. On March 10, the Hilliers committee reported on the disproportionately expensive UK testing and tracing system, which has received £ 37 billion and has yet to show a significant effect on the transmission of the virus. However, none of these failures matter when the end seems to be in sight. And it doesn’t make much political sense for Johnsons opponents to insist on them either. People don’t vote for the cursed and dark party, Hillier said. People will want to vote for what the Prime Minister might call the sunny highlands.

The success of the British vaccine also obscured the impacts of Johnsons’ signing policy, which took the country out of the European Union. Although Brexit officially took place in January 2020 (the same day Britain recorded its first case of the coronavirus), it wasn’t until early this year that the new trade rules took effect. So far, the consequences of Johnsons’ hardline deal with the EU have been as daunting as they can be expected. Official figures last week showed a $ 5.6 billion, or forty percent, drop in UK exports to the bloc in January, compared to the previous month. Certain sectors have been particularly affected: exports of dairy products to the EU have been halved; exports of fish and shellfish fell by eighty-three percent. A survey of industrial companies found that three quarters are currently experiencing delays and problems due to new customs checks. Lord Frost, the government’s former Brexit negotiator, insisted the drop in trade was due to a unique combination of factors, including the pandemic, but that was also exactly what economists were up to. were waiting. Exports to the rest of the world increased slightly over the same period. That exports to the EU have collapsed so badly, much worse than everyone else, shows that, you know, What a surprise, if you have controls on the French side of the border, you’re going to have a lot less trade, John Springford, deputy director of the Center for European Reform, a London think tank, told me. I don’t think it’s going to be this bad in February and March, but it’s still going to be bad. And so I think we’re looking at significant job losses.

For now, a rotten Brexit doesn’t seem to matter. And that’s largely because the EU’s gigantic vaccination program is in such a mess. For most of the past year, Britons watched with concern statistics and reports on the pandemic in Europe and wondered why they seemed to be suffering so much more. (German death rate of COVID-19, which has increased recently, remains about half of Britons) With the rollout of vaccines, the same is happening in reverse. The EU has been slow to order doses. Distribution has been hampered by production issues and mixed messages about the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca vaccine, in particular. Immunization rates in Germany and France are currently around eleven doses per hundred people, compared to thirty-two in the United States and thirty-nine in the United Kingdom. Liebe Britain, We Beneiden You, (Dear Britain, We Envy You), launched a track in picture, a German tabloid, last month.

I think the purchase of vaccines in the EU, but also the EU deployment strategy, is one of the most important, if not the the most dangerous times for the EU in some time, Guntram Wolff, director of Bruegel, a European economic think tank, told me earlier this week. Every citizen sees it and has an opinion on it. And every citizen has already stumbled upon the graph that shows the difference between UK and EU and asks big questions. Big questions. Wolff stressed that the British vaccination program was not a by-product of Brexit. It could also have gone its own way as a member of the EU. But it’s not do not on Brexit, either. Disputes over the terms of the AstraZenecas contract with the British government and the export of vaccine doses across the Channel have disfigured relations between the two sides since the start of the year. Last week, Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, accused Britain of refusing to export vaccines to Europe, which is the kind of junk with Brussels that Johnson has enjoyed for thirty years. The atmosphere is very confrontational, Wolff said. I think both sides are still very nervous. While we were talking about Zoom, Germany, France and Italy joined with a dozen other European countries in suspending use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, due to fears of blood clotting. Johnson told the House of Commons on Wednesday that he looked forward to his own shot in the coming days. It will certainly be Oxford-AstraZeneca that I will have, he said.