China faces threats to curb internet economy

Beijing is following through on threats to crack down on the sprawling “platform economy”, with President Xi Jinping stressing the need to subdue the behemoths that play a dominant role in the country’s consumer sector.



China’s live-streamed e-commerce came under scrutiny on Tuesday. Thursday was “deepfakes”. And earlier this month, Chinese authorities fined the operators of community group buying platforms.

The drumbeat of warnings, fines and de-platforms from Chinese digital heavyweights began with last year’s suspension of the $ 37 billion Ant Group IPO and spread to the industry as a whole, beating stock prices and prompting some traders to take preventative action before being punished.

“With the rapid development of the digital economy, people’s lives have become inseparable from Internet platforms,” ​​the official China Daily wrote Thursday.

“However, after having conquered the market, some platforms have abandoned their social responsibilities and try to monopolize the sector by becoming” slaves “of capital”.

Chinese internet giants led by billionaire Jack Ma’s Alibaba, along with Tencent, ByteDance and a handful of others have built immense scale and market power under an era of laissez-faire that ended in such a way. spectacular with the discontinuation of the listing of Alibaba’s subsidiary, Ant in November.

This was followed by a series of fines imposed on companies for failing to submit their past acquisitions to antitrust scrutiny, as well as an antitrust investigation into Alibaba and its “one-on-two” practice of forcing suppliers to shut down. sell products on a single e-commerce site.

The momentum has intensified.

The Chinese market regulator on Friday fined 12 companies, including Baidu Inc, Tencent and Didi Chuxing, for more than 10 deals that violated anti-monopoly rules.

On Monday night, Alibaba’s UC browser, which claims more than 400 million monthly active users, was shamed during state TV’s annual consumer rights show for pushing ads by firms unqualified medical professionals. UC apologized, but the app disappeared from Chinese Android app stores.

This follows a Monday meeting chaired by Xi who warned of the risks of “irregular” development of some platforms.

“The platform economy is not fully developed and has shortcomings, and we have a major problem with the regulatory system that does not adapt to this problem,” the state-run Xinhua News Agency said.

This week, sources said that Alibaba plans to bring its discount retail service Taobao to compete with Tencent’s ubiquitous messaging app WeChat, from which Taobao had blocked access since 2013. The move comes as Alibaba is under regulatory pressure and faces a growing challenge from Tencent- argued Pinduoduo.

Alibaba did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“There are millions of merchants on the platform economy in China and the big platforms are making more profit from it. So it makes sense that regulators weigh and protect their interests,” said Li Chengdong, a Beijing-based technology and e-business analyst.

‘LONG BATTLE’

The Chinese internet watchdog said on Thursday it summoned 11 companies, including Alibaba, Tencent and ByteDance, to discuss “deepfakes,” which use artificial intelligence to create hyper-realistic but fake videos or audios in which a person seems to be saying or doing something that she hasn’t done. .

He also asked companies to “conduct security assessments themselves” and report new functions or services that “have the capacity to mobilize society,” an apparent reference to the surge in Chinese audio app imitators. American Clubhouse, which was blocked by the Chinese. censors at the beginning of February.

Reuters reported last month that Chinese tech giants were making lawyers, anticipating a growing crackdown.

Liu Xingliang, a member of a committee headed by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said platform companies have grown too big, forcing the government to act.

“It is a long battle and we can expect more actions,” he told Reuters.