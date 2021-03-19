EU Human Rights Chief Says Cyprus Has Pushed Back Refugees and Migrants | archives, cyprus, general news

Politics
EU Human Rights Chief Says Cyprus Has Pushed Back Refugees and Migrants
NICOSIA – Cyprus has illegally pushed back refugees and migrants trying to reach the island’s shores and must stop and also improve the treatment of asylum seekers who have disembarked, said the Human Rights Commissioner man from the European Union, Dunja Mijatovi.
In what was called a particularly critical reprimand, UK newspaper The Guardian reported that it had chosen Cyprus, although Greece has been repeatedly accused by activists and rights groups of the same practice.
She sent a letter to mark the fifth anniversary of a failed trade deal between the European Union and Turkey, which is believed to contain some 4.4 million refugees and migrants, but allows traffickers to human beings to send them to Greece.
He said the evictions he reported should be investigated without indicating why they had not already been investigated after complaints from rights groups.
“I have received a number of reports indicating that boats carrying migrants, including people who may be in need of international protection, have been prevented from disembarking in Cyprus and summarily, sometimes violently, returned,” he said. -she writes to Minister of the Interior Nicos Nouris, the paper says.
While arrivals in Greece have fallen sharply under the deal that has been largely suspended, refugees and migrants continue to arrive, although less so during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan complaining that the EU is withholding € 3 billion ($ 3.58 billion) from a € 6 billion ($ 7.17 billion) pledge and failing to honor a promise of visa-free travel for Turks, and faster entry into the country. bloc, threatened to let out more refugees and migrants.
Cyprus has faced a sharp increase in irregular migrant flows and has the highest number of asylum claims per capita in the 27-member bloc, according to Greek Cypriot officials, the report added.
In a statement, the Home Office said asylum seekers made up 4% of the country’s population, “a particularly high percentage given that in all other member states the percentage is close to 1%” and that requests have jumped by more than 500% compared to 2015. -19.
Nouris told the newspaper’s Helena Smith: “Cyprus just has no more space” and that being divided – the Turkish Cypriots have occupied the northern third since an illegal invasion in 1974 – it is more difficult to deal with the problem.
THE GREEN LINE
“The vast majority of asylum seekers pass through territory occupied by Turkey,” he said, although there are checkpoints where people are supposed to present passports as well as peacekeepers. United Nations also on guard.
Turkey refuses to recognize the legitimate Greek-Cypriot government which is a member of the EU which Turkey has tried unsuccessfully to join since 2005, and is the country which accepts a self-proclaimed republic on the occupied side.
This, officials told the newspaper, made dealing with the dilemma unmanageable, even worse now during the pandemic and with the election of extremist nationalist Ersin Tatar as head of the occupied territory.
The Greek-Cypriot administration said Turkey is flouting the swap deal and trying to change the demographic makeup by allowing human traffickers to send refugees and migrants to the island and cross the line of demarcation.
In response, the government began laying barbed wire along the UN patrolled ceasefire line in an attempt to deter arrivals. Most are young men from Asia, Africa and the Middle East, with officials describing the vast majority as economic migrants.
Mijatovi said she recognized that the accelerated influx posed “considerable challenges”, but also stressed the need to improve living conditions in detention facilities, citing overcrowding, poor hygiene and the difficulties access to basic services, the report added.
“I urge the Cypriot authorities to bring the reception centers into line with applicable human rights standards and to ensure that asylum seekers and migrants have effective access to all the necessary services, ”she said without indicating that she would be obliged to do so.
More than 1,500 people are being held in a former military installation on the outskirts of Nicosia, the island’s capital, a facility designed for a maximum capacity of 1,000 people.
Human Rights Watch said the camp is dirty and infested with insects and is supposed to be a “first-rate” reception center designed to hold people for three days, with most being kept for months due to ‘a backlog of asylum applications.
In a response letter, Nouris denied that the coast guard was carrying out push-backs and that by encountering arrivals on ships from Lebanon, Cyprus had negotiated with Beirut before dismissing many ships.
Cyprus said its proximity to Turkey and other countries where refugees were fleeing in hopes of reaching the European Union – which closed its borders to them – made the island a growing destination for desperate attempts .
