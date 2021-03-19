Reluctance to the Covid-19 vaccine is high among Republicans. Trump could help.





Former President Donald Trump has long been a source of disinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic. But on Wednesday he did something maybe, well, useful: He told his supporters that Covid-19 vaccines work.

I would recommend it, Trump said on Fox News. And I would recommend it to a lot of people who don’t want to get it and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly. … It’s a safe vaccine and it’s something that works.

He paused for a bit before bluntly telling his supporters to get the shot. We have our freedoms, he covered, hinting that people can choose not to be vaccinated.

But you know what? It is a step in the right direction.

Arguably, telling people that vaccines are safe and encouraging his supporters to get them is the most useful way for Trump to exert influence at this point in the pandemic.

It could help save lives and avoid hospitalizations, especially among Republicans, who are currently among the group most hesitant to get vaccinated.

A recent NPR / PBS NewsHour / Marist poll found that 49 percent of Republican men say they don’t plan to be vaccinated if they are eligible. This is the highest level of hesitation among all the subgroups surveyed. Thirty-four percent of Republican women also say they would not get the vaccine. (A total of 47% of Trumps 2020 supporters said they would refuse.)

I’m very surprised at the high percentage of Republicans who say they don’t want to be vaccinated, Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Fox News on Sunday, adding that he It would be very helpful if Trump told his supporters to get the vaccine.

By comparison, just 6% of male Democrats and 14% of female Democrats say they would refuse. Nationally, 30% of respondents said they would refuse a vaccine. And overall, vaccine reluctance is declining across the country.

Republicans are starting to look like outliers here, and Trump would do well to change his mind.

Trump has immense powers to change the minds of his supporters

Trump is largely responsible for much of the reluctance to the Covid-19 vaccine among Republicans for a number of reasons. For example, his constant attacks on scientists and his insinuations that career officials in the Food and Drug Administration played politics with the approval of the vaccine. His overall rejection of the severity of the pandemic has divided Americans’ responses along partisan lines.

But he could still do good. In the past, he has shown that he has immense powers to influence public opinion among his supporters almost overnight at times.

My colleague, Dylan Matthews, has documented his sudden shift in opinion on topics like Russia and Vladimir Putin, free trade, and supporting the news media’s watchdog role. Or, consider how Trump sparked Republicans’ hostility towards the NFL after calling on the league to fire players who knelt in protest during the national anthem.

Trump’s power to influence Republican minds has also been demonstrated experimentally, as I wrote in a 2018 article on the “ follow the leader ” effect in political science.

In January 2017, Brigham Young University political scientists Michael Barber and Jeremy Pope devised an experiment that asked the question: Are Trump supporters ideological or will they follow him wherever his political whims go? Right after Trumps’ inauguration, they conducted an online experiment with 1,300 Republicans.

The study was fairly straightforward. Participants were asked to rate whether they supported or opposed policies like a higher minimum wage, the Iran nuclear deal, restrictions on access to abortion, background checks on homeowners. firearms, etc. These are the issues on which Republicans and Democrats tend to be strongly divided.

Barber and Pope wondered: Would Republicans be more likely to approve of liberal policy if told that Trump supports it?

The answer: On average, out of all the questions we asked, when presented with liberal policy, Republicans became about 15 percentage points more likely to support that liberal policy when told that Trump supported it. , Pope said. In other words, they follow their leader. The conclusion we should draw is that the public, the average Republican sitting over there in America, is not going to stop Trump from doing what he wants.

Last year, I reached out to Barber and Pope and asked them if they thought Trump had the power to influence GOP hesitant to take the vaccine. The best solution from a public health perspective would be to take credit for the emerging vaccine, leading Republican voters to trust the vaccine more, Barber said in an email.

The coronavirus doesn’t care about someone’s political affiliation. It will infect Democrats, Republicans, Independents, Anarchists, you name it. The more people who get vaccinated, the more likely it is that the pandemic will emerge sooner rather than later.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos