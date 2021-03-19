The fallout from Hong Kong – How to deal with China | Leaders

L AST WEEK China has ended democracy in Hong Kong. The imposition of strict control of the mainland on the territory is not only a tragedy for the 7.5 million people who live there, it is also a measure of China’s determination not to do. compromise on how she asserts her will. After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, liberal values ​​prevailed around the world. China’s challenge will put them to their greatest test since the early days of the Cold War. Moreover, as Hong Kong’s economy also shows, China is more closely tied to the West than Communist Russia ever was. This asks the free world an era-defining question: How should it best ensure prosperity, reduce the risk of war, and protect freedom as China rises?

Listen to this story Your browser does not support element. Enjoy more audio and podcasts on ios or Android.

Hong Kong challenges those looking for a simple answer. China has reduced the share of directly elected lawmakers from 50% to 22% and will demand that they be vetted for their patriotism. It is the culmination of a campaign to crush freedom on the territory. The leaders of the protest movement are in exile, in prison or intimidated by a security law imposed on Hong Kong in 2020. Censorship is increasing and the justice and regulators in Hong Kong will face pressure to show their loyalty. March 12, g A group of democracies have condemned China’s autocratic crackdown, which is a violation of the country’s treaty obligations. Chinese diplomats responded with explosive denials.

You might think that the death of liberalism in the financial hub of Asia, which is home to $ 10 billion in cross-border investment, would trigger panic, capital flight and a brain drain. Instead, Hong Kong is experiencing a financial boom. Stock offerings have skyrocketed as major Chinese companies are listed. Western companies are in the thick of it: the main underwriters are Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs. Last year the value of we Dollar payments cleared to Hong Kong, the hub of the world’s reserve currency, hit a record high of $ 11 billion.

The same pattern of political oppression and commercial turmoil is found on the continent. In 2020, China violated human rights in Xinjiang, waged a cyber war, threatened its neighbors, and intensified the cult of personality around President Xi Jinping. Another purge is in progress. Yet when they talk to shareholders about China, global companies ignore this brutal reality: very happy, says Siemens; Phenomenal, says Apple; and remarkable, says Starbucks. Mainland China attracted $ 163 billion in fresh multinational investment last year, more than any other country. It opens the continent’s capital markets to foreigners, who have invested $ 900 billion, in a historic turn for global finance.

Moreover, the attraction exerted by China is no longer just a question of size, with 18% of the world GDP , he has that too. The country is also the place where companies find out about consumer trends and innovations. Increasingly, this is where commodity prices and the cost of capital are set and becomes a source of regulation. Businesses are betting that in Hong Kong and on the mainland, the Chinese rogue government is able to restrain itself in the commercial sphere, providing contractual certainty, despite the lack of fully independent courts and free speech. Although China’s best-known tycoon Jack Ma has fallen out of political favor, foreign investor investments in his empire are still worth more than $ 500 billion.

All of this is a rebuke to Western Chinese policies of the past decades. When Western leaders welcomed China into the world trading system in 2001, many believed it would automatically become freer as it grew richer. When that didn’t happen, the Trump administration tried coercion, tariffs, and sanctions. These have failed, too, and not just in Hong Kong. America has waged a three-year campaign against Huawei, a company it accuses of spying. Of the 170 countries that use its products, only a dozen have banned it. Meanwhile, the number of Chinese tech companies worth more than $ 50 billion has grown from seven to 15.

One response would be for the West to double down in seeking total disengagement with China in an attempt to isolate it and force it to change course. The cost would be high. China’s share of world trade is three times that of the Soviet Union in 1959. Prices would rise as Western consumers were cut off from the world factory. China accounts for 22% of world exports of manufactured goods. Western clusters that rely on China would face a shock: technology in America, cars in Germany, banks in Britain, luxury goods in France and mining in Australia. Banning China from using the dollar today could trigger a global financial crisis.

Such a price might be worth paying if an embargo were likely to succeed. But there are many reasons to believe that the West cannot penalize the out-of-power Chinese Communist Party. In the short term, if forced to take sides, many countries could choose China over the West. After all, China is the largest merchandise trading partner for 64 countries, compared to just 38 for America. Instead of isolating China, America and its allies could end up isolating themselves. In the long run, unlike the oil-logged Soviet Union, China is large enough, diverse and innovative enough to adapt to external pressure. He is testing a digital currency, which could eventually compete with the dollar as a means of settling trade. It aims to be self-sufficient in semiconductors.

At least an embargo would encourage China to protect human rights, some would say. Yet isolation tends to strengthen the grip of autocratic governments. Cut off from commercial, intellectual and cultural contacts with the West, ordinary Chinese will be even more deprived of outside ideas and information. The daily contact of a million foreign-invested companies in China with their clients and staff, and 40,000 Chinese companies abroad with the world, is a channel that even Chinese censors find it difficult to contain. Students and tourists alike engage in millions of ordinary encounters that are not mediated by Big Brother.

Engaging with China is the only sensible path, but how do you avoid becoming appeasement? That’s the challenge facing the Biden administration, which has held a summit with China as of this writing. It is at the heart of strategic reviews like the one Great Britain has just unveiled.

It begins with the construction of the western defenses. Institutions and supply chains must be strengthened against Chinese state interference, including universities, cloud and energy systems. The American infrastructure that is creaking behind globalization treaties, payment networks and technology standards must be modernized to give countries an alternative to the competing system that China is assembling. To keep the peace, the cost to China of military aggression must be increased, by strengthening coalitions such as the Quad with India, Japan and Australia, and by bolstering the military strength of Taiwan.

Greater resilience enables openness and a firm stand on human rights. By articulating an alternative vision to totalitarianism, the liberal governmentanalysis help keep open societies strong throughout a confrontation which, if not to end in a tragic war, will last for decades. It is vital to show that talking about universal values ​​and human rights is more than a cynical tactic to preserve Western hegemony and keep China down. This means that companies are taking action against the enormities, for example, by excluding forced labor from their supply chains. While Western amorality would only make Chinese nationalism more threatening, sustained human rights advocacy for many years can encourage Chinese people to claim the same freedoms for themselves.

Chinese leaders believe they have found a way to marry autocracy with technocracy, opacity with openness, and brutality with business predictability. After the suppression of Hong Kong, free societies should be more aware than ever of the challenge this poses. They must now find an answer and prepare their defenses for the long struggle ahead.

Dig deeper

China isn’t just hindering Hong Kong, it’s remaking it (March 2021)

Baidu Turns to Personal Transportation for Growth (March 2021)

Chinese markets shed their casino reputation (March 2021)