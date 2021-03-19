Egg thrown at Capt Safdar outside the PHC





PESHAWAR: PML-N leader Captain (right) Mohammad Safdar escaped an attempted egg attack on Thursday outside the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

The incident occurred days after Shahbaz Gill, special assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan, was attacked with ink and eggs outside the High Court in Lahore. Eyewitnesses said a person threw an egg at Captain Safdar as he was about to appear at the PHC in connection with his extended bail application. Lawmaker PML-N managed to escape the attack and attempted to grab the attacker. The PML-N workers also chased after the attacker.

According to some reports, police at the scene took the attacker into custody before workers could beat him. Police did not provide details of the perpetrator’s detention and party membership.

Meanwhile, the court extended Safdar’s bail until the next hearing. The court ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to produce signed documents in the case. Counsel for Capt Safdars said the NAB should provide details of the investigations against his client.

The lawyer said conducting parallel investigations in Lahore and Peshawar in the same case violated article 13 of the constitution. Meanwhile, PPP President Bilawal Bhutto Zardari strongly condemned the attack on Captain (R) Safdar and called it a dirty trend, which should be discouraged at all levels.

Such unfortunate incidents indicate a degeneration of society and can spread to other levels of our society. If steps are not taken to collectively discourage and stop such acts, no one will ultimately be safe from such attacks in the future, he said in a statement.

He said the selected PTI government and its supporters started a horrific chapter in our history by resorting to such disgusting behavior, which was a disgrace to the social and political fabric of the country.

