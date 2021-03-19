Saudi Arabia seeks to buy armed drones from Turkey





Saudi Arabia is reportedly looking to buy armed drones from Turkey, as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Tuesday. This cooperation will mark the first major step in the collaboration since journalist JamalKhashoggi was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. Over the same addressErdogan also expressed his opinion on the country working with Greece, which is a rival to Turkey. This could mean that Turkey will only supply its drones if Saudi Arabia stops working with Greece. Erdogan said: Saudi Arabia is conducting joint exercises with Greece. Yet at the same time, Saudi Arabia is asking us for armed drones. Our hope is to solve this problem calmly without getting warm. The drones Saudi Arabia is looking to buy are not known at this point, but they will likely come from Turkish drone maker Baykar Defense. It currently produces four drones, two of them being surveillance drones and the other two having the capacity to carry ammunition. There is also expected to be another drone on the way, the Bayraktar TB3, a modified version of the Bayraktar TB2 that will be used on ships. The Bayraktar AKINCI is the largest drone manufactured by the company and has a flight time of up to 24 hours, and can fly at speeds of 195 knots. Everything is powered by two turboprop engines of 750 or 450 horsepower, depending on use. Baykar’s Bayraktar TB2 drone is a long-endurance medium altitude drone used for both surveillance and armed missions. So far, it has been used by Azerbaijan, Libya, Qatar, Turkey, and Ukraine. It can fly up to 220 km / h (136 mph) and stay in the air for up to 27 hours. It uses an unknown 100 HP ICE fuel injected engine with a 79 gallon gas tank. It can carry up to four bombs when armed, including anti-tank missiles, precision-guided missiles, and laser-guided rockets. As for surveillance operations, it is equipped with EO, IR, LD and targeting sensors, with a system upgrade coming soon. Photo: Baykar Defense FTC: We use automatic income generating affiliate links. After. Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

