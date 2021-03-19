Trump 2020 Campaign Advisor: The Republican Party is bigger than Trump | Americas | North American and South American news impact Europe | DW





The Trump presidency is over, but unity between Republicans and Democrats is nowhere in sight, said political adviser, lobbyist and former Georgian congressman Jack Kingston: “We are still very much aware of what the Democrats have done to Donald Trump. They did not accept his presidency. ”

“The truth is, however, that there is a lot of suspicion between the parties and bitterness,” he told host Tim Sebastian on Conflict Zone.

“I know the media is obsessed with hatred of Donald Trump, but can’t you see that this type of discussion, this type of rhetoric has been building for years in America? It’s sad.”

Lies or rhetoric?

Asked about the contribution of Donald Trump, who is accused by the Washington Post of making over 30,000 false or misleading statements during his tenure to this situation, he said that “most people would say, ‘Well, this ‘is political hyperbole’. “

“I think there is a lot of hyperbole. It’s not really a lie. It’s an opinion and it’s an exaggeration,” he added later.

Kingston said Trump could have handled the crowd that stormed the Capitol on Jan.6 better. “I think a lot has been misinterpreted. Donald Trump should have been more forceful when he said, ‘Go to Capitol Peacefully.’ But he said, ‘Go to Capitol Peacefully.’ “

“I think what these people did was absolutely outrageous. The Republican Party immediately condemned it,” Kingston said.

The future of the GOP

But Kingston was optimistic about the future of the Republican Party: “The party right now, I think, is in a very good position. We’re going to sort out between the Trump and non-Trump types in the party.”

“History shows from Bush to Trump to Obama and Clinton that the ruling party will take over the House and the Senate. History is on our side.”

So is the Grand Old Party now Trump’s party? “I don’t believe that’s the case. I think we’re in sort of a big tent situation. He’s absolutely one of the dynamic leaders of the party. Concrete example, ten of the Republicans in the House who voted for impeachment now have several candidates running against them. “

“The Republican Party is bigger than Trump, but the media is not. The media cannot forget Donald Trump.”

Kingston has expressed “concerns” about Marjorie Taylor Greene, the newly-elected MP and conspiracy theory enthusiast, but “you will always have the variety of people saying and doing stupid things,” he said. “But they don’t rule.”

‘Biden won’

Unlike some extremists on his side, Kingston admitted Biden won fair and square.

“Joe Biden won, I’m afraid to say it, and they won it the old fashioned way, by getting their people to the polls … I didn’t like the result, but he won it. “

Pro-Trump protesters storm the U.S. Capitol: in pictures, protesters and police clash

Supporters of US President Donald Trump clash with police outside the Capitol in Washington DC on January 6. Congress was holding a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump.

Pro-Trump protesters storm the US Capitol: in pictures angry protesters march towards the US Capitol

Aggressive pro-Trump supporters gathered outside the Capitol Rotunda. The police tried to hold them back, but they breached security and forced their way into the building.

Pro-Trump protesters storm the US Capitol: in pictures Forced entry

An angry pro-Trump mob burst into the U.S. Capitol building on Jan.6, 2021, as Congress holds a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump.

Pro-Trump protesters storm U.S. Capitol: in pictures of cartoon guns

Guns drawn, U.S. Capitol Police officers watch protesters attempt to enter the Chamber Hall, the innermost room where lawmakers had gathered to ratify the college vote electoral.

Pro-Trump protesters storm the US Capitol: in pictures, deadlock in front of the Senate

Security officials attempt to hold rioters in the hallway outside the Senate chamber as lawmakers across the door rush to safety.

Pro-Trump protesters storm the US Capitol: in pictures, takeover of the Senate

After crossing the security of the Capitol, a protester rushes into the middle of the Senate chamber and shouts “Freedom”.

Pro-Trump protesters storm the US Capitol: in pictures invading the Senate chamber

A rioter manages to break through the security and jumps from the public gallery to the floor of the Senate chamber.

Pro-Trump protesters storm the US Capitol: shelter in pictures

People frantically searched for shelter in the Chamber’s gallery, as protesters attempted to break into the Chamber’s hall. According to a White House reporter on the floor of the House, people were given gas masks placed under the seats.

Pro-Trump protesters storm U.S. Capitol: in pictures, protesters enter

Pro-Trump supporters have taken over offices vacated by lawmakers who were rushed to safety.

Pro-Trump protesters storm the US Capitol: in pictures, no restraint

Without police or security guards to hold them back, the protesters strolled through the rotunda and the legislature’s offices. This one carried the lectern of the President of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Pro-Trump protesters storm the US Capitol: in pictures tear gas against protesters

Security forces use tear gas against rioters who gather in front of the US Capitol.

Pro-Trump protesters storm the Capitol: in pictures the chaos on the Capitol

A police ammunition explosion goes off as pro-Trump supporters gather outside the U.S. Capitol building. Washington Police and National Guard were deployed to disperse the protesters.

Pro-Trump protesters storm U.S. Capitol: in pictures, protesters disperse

Members of the National Guard and Washington DC police were deployed to the Capitol to disperse the protesters. A city-wide curfew went into effect from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Author: Kristin Zeier

