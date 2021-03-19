Jokowi urges Myanmar crisis to be discussed at ASEAN summit

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo wants a crisis to arise Myanmar discussed at high level meetings ASEAN.

Therefore, he admitted that he would immediately meet with the President of ASEAN to discuss this possibility.

“I will immediately meet with the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam as President of ASEAN so that it is possible to hold an ASEAN summit to discuss the crisis in Myamar,” he said. . Jokowi via the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube show, Friday (3/19/2021).

Read also: President Jokowi: Stop the violence in Myanmar so that there are no more victims

On behalf of himself and all the people of Indonesia, Jokowi expressed his deep sorrow and deep sympathy to the victims and families of the victims of the violence in Myanmar.

He insisted that the use of force in the Land of a Thousand Pagodas cease immediately.

“The safety and well-being of the population must be the top priority,” he said.

Jokowi also urged dialogue and reconciliation to restore peace in Myanmar.

“Indonesia also urges dialogue, that reconciliation be carried out immediately to restore democracy, restore peace and restore stability in Myanmar,” he said.

Read also: Jokowi urges reconciliation to restore stability in Myanmar

Note, the situation in Myanmar is heating up due to a coup led by the army. Myanmar’s military says it carried out a coup after alleged fraud in the November elections last year.

Myanmar’s 2020 elections were won by Aung San Suu Kyi and her party, National League for Democracy (NLD), overall.

A state of emergency in Myanmar has been declared for one year from early February 2021, and the military will hold new elections.