EPA restores climate change website suppressed under Trump





To highlight the reversal, EPA Administrator Michael Regan, who was confirmed by the Senate last week, said in a video message posted to the new website: Fighting climate change is not optional , this is essential to the EPA.

As the primary protector of air and water quality, the EPA is poised to play a pivotal role in President Bidens’ efforts to remove carbon pollution from the energy sector ‘by 2035 and the rest of the US economy by 2050. Achieving these lofty goals will almost certainly require a new set of EPA regulations limiting greenhouse gas emissions from cars, power plants, and cars. landfills, factories and a host of other sources.

The new climate site, with English and Spanish versions, is sparsely populated and promises more content to come. But environmental groups are already praising his return for the first symbolic change he represents in federal climate policy.

It is only when we are armed with the facts about what we face today and in the years to come and have information about what we can do to make a difference on climate change that we can. make the best decisions, Andrea McGimsey, senior director of the Americas Campaign Environment Climate Solutions, said in a statement.

After Trump’s election as president in 2016, some environmental and science activists feared that presidents’ rejection of climate change and his appointment of like-minded agency heads could compromise federal science.

They began feverishly copying and archiving large sets of public information on everything from historical temperature records to drought and flood data to climate projection models. Efforts ranged from a guerrilla archiving event in Toronto to meetings at the University of Pennsylvania, where researchers mapped how to download as much federal data as possible before Trump took office.

These fears that the Trump administration would simply delete existing data or ban any kind of climate-related research have not materialized. But the administration has played down references to climate change in many federal reports and policies, and it has never been a priority issue.

Among the first actions of former EPA administrator Scott Pruitts in 2017, the agency’s long-standing climate webpage, which had been around for about two decades, was removed, along with other information on the Clean Power Plan of Barack Obama’s administration. The Trump administration has kept a publicly accessible record of the page’s appearance the day before his inauguration.

The climate web pages of some other agencies, including NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, have remained largely intact under Trump. Yet in federal agencies, use of the term climate change declined by nearly 40% between 2016 and 2020, according to the Environmental Data and Governance Initiative, a nonprofit that has tracked the changes.

We are relieved that the EPA will now re-publish information on climate change on its website, Dominique Browning, co-founder of the activist group Moms Clean Air Force, said Thursday. The site was removed by a denial administration, and denying them puts us all at risk. It’s time to face reality.

Andrew Freedman contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos