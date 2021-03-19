Immediately stop the atrocities in Myanmar





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) finally spoke about the warming situation in Myanmar after the military junta coup. Jokowi’s statement was released after many casualties fell as a result of the regime’s atrocities. “On behalf of myself and all the people of Indonesia, I would like to express my deepest condolences and sympathy to the victims and families of the victims of the use of violence in Myanmar,” Jokowi said on Friday (19 / 3/2021). The Indonesian government then urged that the use of violence in Myanmar be immediately stopped, so that no further victims could fall. According to him, the safety and well-being of people must be a priority. “The safety and well-being of the people must be the top priority,” Jokowi said. Photo: President Jokowi reviews mass immunizations in Yogyakarta, Monday (01/03/2021). (Doc: Muchlis Jr – Press office of the Presidential Secretariat) Photo: President Jokowi reviews mass immunizations in Yogyakarta, Monday (01/03/2021). (Doc: Muchlis Jr – Press office of the Presidential Secretariat) For information, more than 40 people were killed by security forces during a demonstration in Hlaing Tharyar on Sunday (3/14/2021). This was followed by the burning down of Chinese-funded factories.

It was the day after Beijing, which was accused by the Burmese people of supporting the military junta which carried out a coup on February 1. China has also asked for the protection of the junta by placing more police on guard in key areas. Meanwhile, more and more citizens have died angering the international community. The European Union (EU) said it would impose sanctions on the generals who led the coup on Monday. The coup was preceded by the detention of Suu Kyi along with President Win Myint and other leaders by the military group. The detentions that led to the coup came after days of mounting tensions between the civilian government and the military junta Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party won a resounding victory in the November 8 elections. These elections have been considered free and fair by international observers since the end of direct military rule in 2011. However, the military group believes that there is widespread electoral fraud, although it was denied by the electoral commission. This led to direct clashes between the civilian government and the military. Tatmadaw’s supreme leader, Major General Min Aung Hlaing, insisted the military coup was a justified decision. He has always maintained that the elections held in November were fraudulent and had to be held again, establishing a national emergency status for the following year.

