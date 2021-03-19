Cabinet committee gives green light for sale of Services International hotel in Lahore – Journal





ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP) on Thursday gave the Privatization Commission (PC) the green light to proceed with the sale of the Services International Hotel (SIH) property in Lahore.

Sources told Dawn that the meeting approved the SIH reserve price at Rs 2.25 billion.

However, a senior Privatization Commission official told Dawn when contacted that the reserve price agreed by the CCoP is not final, it can be reviewed or approved by the federal cabinet.

The PC had presented a summary concerning the approval of the reserve price for the privatization of SIH which is located in the center of Upper Mall Lahore and spread over an area of ​​more than 15 kanals. SIH is one of 19 public sector entities listed for the government’s active privatization program.

The official press release issued by the Ministry of Finance on the CCoP meeting made no mention of the reserve price. However, information gathered by Dawn showed the price set at 2.25 billion rupees. When contacted, PC spokesperson Samreen Zehra declined to comment.

The CCoP’s decision will now be presented to the Federal Cabinet for final approval. The commission is expected to begin the process of privatizing the SIH in the first week of April.

The current government privatization agenda is moving at a snail’s pace. SIH will be the first transaction for the PTI government which has completed more than half of its mandate.

The current government has introduced a set of special incentives for the promotion and support of the construction sector. Prime Minister Imran Khan also announced the granting of industry status to the construction sector as well as the formation of the Construction Industry Development Council.

Minister of Finance and Revenue Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chaired the CCoP meeting attended by Minister of Privatization Muhammadmian Soomro, Minister of Planning Asad Umar, Financial Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood, Policy Reform Advisor Dr Ishrat Hussain and Prime Minister Waqar Masood and Tabish Gauhar’s special assistants.

The PC also presented various proposals regarding the award of management contracts for the proper functioning of distribution companies (Discos) in accordance with the earlier directive of the CCoP meeting held in January of this year. Management contracts would improve service delivery and serve the broader interests of electricity consumers in Pakistan. The PC also asked CCoPs for permission to hire a transaction advisor to perform the tasks on Discos.

After an in-depth discussion, the committee requested to speed up the process of completing the previous actions relating to the award of management contracts for nightclubs and to present a roadmap with confirmed proposals within a week. , after seeking the required approval of the Board of the Privatization Commission. The committee also authorized the hiring of a transaction advisor as permitted by the rules.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr Shaikh stressed the need to move the privatization process forward in an accelerated manner. Time is of the essence to undertake a well-structured privatization activity to bring competitive efficiency, improve service delivery and increase customer satisfaction, the finance minister said. Privatization will diversify government revenue sources, create jobs and contribute to economic growth and development in general, he added.

On this occasion, the CP also presented a compliance report on the state of implementation of public sector companies in real estate, industries, banking and finance, energy and other sectors that are on the list of active privatizations.

Posted in Dawn on March 19, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos