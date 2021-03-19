Indonesian President Jokowi calls for high-level ASEAN meeting to discuss crisis in Myanmar, Southeast Asia





SINGAPORE Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday called for a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders to discuss the Myanmar crisis, while urging democracy, peace and stability to be restored and violence cease immediately. In a speech broadcast from the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java, the president said he would soon meet with Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah as president of the Association of Asian Nations. Southeast (Asean), to discuss the possibility of holding a summit. -a level meeting on the crisis. Widodo, better known as Jokowi, said Indonesia called for immediate dialogue and reconciliation to restore democracy, restore peace and restore stability in Myanmar. He also expressed his condolences to the victims and their families following the military crackdown on protesters following the February 1 coup. On behalf of myself and all the people of Indonesia, I would like to express my deepest condolences and sympathy to the victims and families of the victims as a result of the use of violence in Myanmar, he said. Indonesia urges that the use of violence in Myanmar be stopped immediately, so that there are no more casualties, he added. The safety and well-being of people must be the top priority. ASEAN foreign ministers held an informal online meeting on March 2 to urge the Burmese military to renounce violence and respect the will of the Burmese people. Unlike the United States and other Western countries, Asean has refrained from condemning the coup in its member state, Myanmar, due to consensus as a key tenet of its operations. The meeting came after the diplomatic shuttle from Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, who said ASEAN was ready to facilitate dialogue if needed. Mr. Wunna Maung Lwin, the highest envoy appointed by the Myanmars military regime after the coup, attended the meeting. Myanmar’s military and police used increasingly violent tactics to quell protests by supporters of detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, but this did not delay the protests, with crowds again in several towns Friday, Reuters reported. The total death toll in the weeks of unrest has risen to at least 224, the political prisoner assistance association activist group said, noting one more death in the Yangon mall and two in the Monywa and Bago towns on Thursday, he added.







