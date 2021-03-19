Highest number of infections reported for current year – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan receives a vaccine against Covid-19 at PM House on Thursday.

Government Changes Pricing Policy for Privately Imported Shots NCOC Warns of Closing Businesses if People Continue to Ignore SOPs

ISLAMABAD: As the highest number of Covid-19 cases in a single day was reported on Thursday, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on the pandemic has expressed concern over non-compliance with operational procedures standard (SOP) and warned against closing businesses. and impose restrictions on economic and social activities if the trend continues.

Also during the day, the vaccine was administered to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood and former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Health, Dr Zafar Mirza.

On the other hand, the director general of the national health services (NHS), Dr Rana Safdar, revealed that around 1,000 people had complained of a minor reaction to the vaccine across Pakistan.

After the vaccination, Prime Minister Khan called on the masses to strictly adhere to the SOPs. He said the vaccination campaign was underway across the country and all frontline health workers and people over 60 were vaccinated.

Shafqat Mahmood reached the polyclinic to get the shot. Dr Mirza, who had played a major role in preparing the strategy to fight Covid-19 in the country, went to the Federal General Hospital to be vaccinated.

During a meeting of the CNOC, chaired by the Federal Minister of Planning and Development Asad Umar, a briefing was given on the implementation of the various health directives already distributed to the federating units.

NCOC has been advised that the implementation of these guidelines requires careful consideration. The NCOC has been very concerned about the upward trend of the disease and the death rate. The forum was informed that a strong upward trend in the disease is visible and the positivity (rate) has exceeded 7.5%. Almost all major cities have crossed a positivity (rate) of 5%. Provincial governments have been urged to take immediate action for strict implementation of the SOPs, an official statement said.

The general contempt of the SOPs by the masses has been of great concern. Massive SOP violations and disobedience of orders, including non-wearing of masks, violation of social distancing are widely reported. A call has been made to citizens to once again display a good example of social behavior and follow SOPs in letter and spirit. Otherwise, strict measures will have to be taken, which may lead to the closure of businesses and restrictions on economic and social activities. It was also decided that Covid-19 vaccination centers across the country would remain closed on Sundays and on public holidays, the statement concluded.

Later, Mr. Umar said in a tweet. Acute peak in covid positivity. Daily hospital admissions and people in intensive care are increasing rapidly. If sop compliance does not improve, we will be forced to impose more stringent restrictions on activities. Be very careful. The new strain spreads faster and is more deadly.

NHS CEO Dr Safdar, while speaking to Dawn, said the NCOC surveillance system had so far recorded more than 1,000 vaccine reaction reports, but all were minor in nature and people vaccinated have fully recovered.

We have implemented an effective adverse reaction vaccination system to monitor for any adverse reactions in vaccinated individuals. Symptoms reported are very minor in nature such as irritation at the injection site, headache, mild fever, etc. We urge all eligible elderly populations to register and get vaccinated, he said.

According to data shared by the CNOC, as many as 3,495 cases and 61 deaths were reported in a single day on Thursday. Previously, 3,795 cases had been reported as of December 6, 2020.

While 272 ventilators were occupied in Pakistan, Islamabads 46pc, Multans 41pc, Lahores 37pc and Bahawalpurs 27pc vents were used. Data on oxygen beds showed that Gujrats 67pc, Peshawars 51pc, Islamabads 43pc and Multans 31pc were used.

The number of active cases, which was 16,000 in January, rose to 24,592 as of March 18 and 2,472 patients have been hospitalized.

Vaccine price

Meanwhile, the prime minister’s special assistant for national health services, Faisal Sultan, said the government had overturned its decision to allow uncapped prices for Covid-19 vaccines imported by private companies, a decision that coincided with the arrival of the first shipment of products imported by the private sector. Russian Sputnik V gunshots, Reuters adds.

Pakistan last month allowed private companies to import coronavirus vaccines and agreed to exempt them from price caps.

Now, however, there is a formula, already in vogue, for determining the maximum price, Sultan told Reuters. So yes, there is a ceiling price that DRAP (Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan) will recommend and get approval.

An official from M / s AGP Ltd, the company that imported the Sputnik injections, said the first shipment of 50,000 doses arrived on Wednesday evening and would be made available to people as soon as the government agreed to ‘a price. The Russian Direct Investment Fund, responsible for marketing the Sputnik V vaccine abroad, confirmed that a batch had been delivered to Pakistan.

Posted in Dawn on March 19, 2021

