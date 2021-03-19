Boris Johnson spends $ 2.6million on media facilities with inaccessible scene Disability News Service

The Prime Minister is facing questions over why he authorized spending of $ 2.6million for the creation of a new media meeting room in Downing Street, the stage of which is inaccessible to wheelchair users.

Photographs emerged this week which featured an elevated stage accessible by steps where the Prime Minister’s press secretary will deliver daily televised briefings to the media.

Pictures show Downing Street failed to ensure step-free access to the platform.

Disability News Service confirmed yesterday (Wednesday) that the scene (photo above) is not step-free and that anyone with reduced mobility who needed to speak to the media should use a removable ramp.

It is believed that the facilities will eventually be used by ministers, the Prime Minister and senior officials, as well as regularly by Boris Johnson’s press secretary Allegra Stratton.

Baroness [Jane] Campbell, a disabled crossbench peer and wheelchair user, said yesterday: A removable ramp is yet another bolt-on adaptation because no one assumes there will ever be a disabled PM using a wheelchair.

She said the failure sends a clear message that, again, disability access is an afterthought.

She added: We know that this briefing room platform will be used by officials and press secretaries, so another assumption that they will be totally mobile.

When will this discrimination out of indifference end? It’s just not good enough. Are we really always so invisible?

Deborah King, co-founder ofDisability Politics United Kingdom, said the failure showed that people with disabilities are not seen as equals in the political decision-making process and that civil servants and politicians with disabilities are routinely excluded from politics.

She pointed out the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which the UK has ratified and which guarantees people with disabilities the right to participate in political and public life on an equal basis with others.

The government appears to be arguing that there was not enough space to provide permanent, step-free access to the stage, although this seems unlikely from photographs originally published by ITV News.

Asked this week whether the image of an inaccessible platform sends a message that people with disabilities are still excluded and unwelcome in high political offices and senior civil service positions, a spokesperson for the Prime Minister minister declined to comment.

The inability to ensure step-free access to a government facility that will be seen daily around the world echoes Downing Streets’ continued refusal to provide a wheelchair accessible main entrance to 10 Downing Street.

But it also comes as the government continues to sit on a report that is expected to lay out the barriers people with disabilities face in accessing elected office and the discrimination they face from political parties.

This report, commissioned by the government’s Equality Office, was completed in December 2019 but has yet to be released.

In the meantime, it’s unclear whether the new media briefing room will finally ensure that government televised briefings include a British Sign Language (BSL) interpreter on stage.

While the government will ensure that there is a BSL interpretation for the briefings, it is not clear whether this will continue to be provided by the BBC News Channels on-screen interpreter or, as required by the BSL users, by an on-stage performer.

Baroness Campbell and Deborah King both stressed the importance of having a BSL performer on stage.

Photo courtesy of ITN / ITV News

An editor’s note:

Please consider making a voluntary financial contribution to support the work of the DNS and enable it to continue to produce independent and carefully researched stories that focus on the lives and rights of people with disabilities and their user-led organizations.

Please do not contribute if you cannot afford it, and please note that DNS is not a charity. It is managed and owned by disabled journalist John Pring and has been launched since its launch in April 2009.

Thank you for all you can do to support the work of DNS …