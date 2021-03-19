Jokowi quickly gets herd immunity! Are you sure?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Over the past few months, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has aggressively reviewed the Covid-19 vaccinations which have taken place en masse in a number of regions. Vaccination is considered a game changer, so Indonesia is freed from the trap of the Covid-19 pandemic that initially spread to Wuhan City, Hubei Province, People’s Republic of China. The head of state, in fact, never tires of conveying these hopes to the public. “We hope that with the increasing number of vaccines, herd immunity, community immunity will be formed and we hope that we can reduce the rate of transmission of Covid in our country,” Jokowi said during the review of mass vaccinations in Bogor, West Java. This is not the first time that Jokowi has made this hope public. On various occasions when discussing mass vaccinations, IR 1 often expressed aloud the government’s desire to achieve herd immunity through vaccination. Photo: President Jokowi visits Mass Vaccination, Gianyar – Bali, (3/16/2021). (Doc: Press office of the Presidential Secretariat) Photo: President Jokowi visits Mass Vaccination, Gianyar – Bali, (3/16/2021). (Doc: Press office of the Presidential Secretariat) If the pandemic is to end, collective immunity is indeed a fixed price. The concept of population immunity can be realized if a number of human populations are vaccinated in order to be protected against infection by spreading pathogens. However, it needs to be reconsidered how long the vaccine can provide protection by stimulating antibody formation. Various studies indicate that over time the strength of the antibodies will weaken and have the potential to revive the same disease. There have also been reports of re-infection of Covid-19. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that resistance to Covid-19 antibodies is currently only 12 to 18 months. In view of this phenomenon, achieving the immunity of the population on a global scale is a very serious challenge as the need for vaccines exceeds the available supply, the rate of transmission of the virus continues to increase, the overall vaccine efficacy level and protection time unknown. The sad part is that access to the rare Covid-19 vaccine is not distributed proportionally. Rich and developed countries continue to compete for vaccine supplies. Jokowi has even been aware of this for a long time. “Once again, the vaccines that exist in the world are contested by 215 countries. All want to be vaccinated,” Jokowi said some time ago. So far, Indonesia has received vaccines six times since December 6, 2020. Currently, Indonesia is estimated to already have 40 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Next page >>> Can herd immunity be achieved in the near future?



