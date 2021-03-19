Nawaz illegally distributed 1,352 plots to his favorites: Buzdar – Pakistan





LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar accused former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif of illegally allocating thousands of plots worth billions in Lahore to MPs and party favorites, even violating his discretionary quota as leader of the provincial executive in the late 1980s.

His allegations were based on a detailed report presented to him by the director general of the Punjab anti-corruption establishment, Gohar Nafees.

Buzdar addressed a press conference at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Thursday, where a presentation was also shared with the media on: The Political Intrigue of PML-N: A Case of Nepotism and Political Patronage.

However, serving and retired Lahore Development Authority officials refuted the CM’s claims.

LDA officials dispute CM claims

The chief minister alleged that Mr. Sharif promoted a clerk in the malaria control program of the Qamaruz Zaman Khan health department and eventually posted him to the post of CEO of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and enforced all illegal allotments of land during his reign as Chief Minister of the Punjab 1985-90.

The plots were in fact aimed at Shuhada’s families, widows, orphans, scholars, sportsmen and journalists.

Mr Buzdar said that Mr Sharif, as chief minister, also violated his discretionary 10% quota and allocated 1,352 plots in total violation of the criteria.

Among others, the plots were attributed to Senator Subedar Mandokhel, MPs Bakhtar Munir Khan and Anwarul Haq; and MPAs Raja Ashfaq Sarwar, Khalid Javed Virk, Mian Abdul Khaliq, Sardar Abdul Rasheed Dogar, Umer Hayat Chaudhry, Nazir Ahmad, Sahibzada Khizar Hayat, Mahmoodul Hassan, Akhtar Ali and Ghulam Muhammad.

No less than 646 plots have been allocated to Johar Town, 260 to Sabzazar, 191 to Tajpura, 108 to Gujjarpura, 37 to Allama Iqbal Town, 32 to Model Town, 31 to Faisal Town and five to Gulberg.

He said that Nawaz Sharif, after becoming prime minister, appointed Qamaruz Zaman Khan political secretary to the prime minister at BS-20 and also posted him as political secretary to chief ministers during his next term as prime minister.

The chief minister said ACE was instructed to take action against all illegal attributions and said the current PTI government wanted the rule of law to be implemented.

The prime minister’s adviser on accountability and the interior, Shahzad Akbar, said all of these illegal plot allocations reflected the introduction of Changa Manga’s policy.

He claimed that Nawaz Sharif had allocated more than 2,000 plots and that the investigations had been pushed under the rug for years. He said former provincial minister Raja Ashfaq Sarwar had been allocated 14 plots. He said that this government had shown courage and brought all illegal activities to the public.

Stating that the PTI government would now opt for the recovery of plots and fines, Akbar said legal action would be taken against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and LDA officials at the time. He said recoveries would also be made from those who obtained the allocated plots.

The Sharif family established their political empire using public resources and did not spend a single penny out of their personal pocket, he said.

Responding to a question on the letter from former LWMC chairman Amjad Ali Noons alleging that Industry Minister Aslam Iqbal was involved in bribing Rs 1.25 billion in the company, the chief minister said he had given instructions to investigate the allegations and said the findings of the investigation would be shared with the media.

LDA: Officials said the awards were made by the then chief minister on prizes reserved under his discretionary powers as the province’s chief executive.

At that time, not only the CM of Punjab but also of Sindh, Balochistan and the Sarhad era (now KP), had certain discretionary powers as general managers. These plots were not allocated free of charge because alloters paid the price reserved by marla as assessed by the committees according to the rules, a senior LDA official told Dawn.

In addition, the then CM was also supposed to be the head / chairman of the ADL governing body under the law, he added.

He said that by the end of the 1980s, various plots allocated to schools and hospitals in the city of Johar and other projects were also awarded to various non-profit organizations with reserved prizes.

One of the plots of land has also been allocated for the construction of the Shaukat Khanum hospital at a reserved price, he added.

He said a number of inquiries in the past had not revealed any illegality in the award process.

Another official said that then LDA CEO Qamaruz Zaman was not a clerk at the time of his posting to the LDA, as the government claims.

In fact, he was first recruited as a clerk in the health department. Later, with the passage of time, he got promotions on the basis of hard work and finally reached 18th grade. The government of the day sent him to the LDA under the law and appointed him CEO, he explained.

PML-N: Reacting to the bailiff of Usman Buzdar and Shahzad Akbars, PML-N Punjab spokesman Azma Bukhari said Shahzad Akbar himself was a clerk but was trying to conduct the media trial of the biggest Pakistani political party.

Calling Shahzad Akbar as a pal of Imran Khan, who also served former President Gen Musharraf as a pal, Ms Bukhari said Akbar should answer Judge Faiz Esas’ questions instead of holding Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif accountable. .

The Sharif family has already explained the financial affairs of its three generations but Imran Khan is still unable to explain Aleema Khan’s sewing machines and how he built the Banigala Empire, Ms. Bukhari replied.

(Khalid Husnain also contributed to this report)

Posted in Dawn on March 19, 2021

