Recalling Jokowi’s promise to refuse rice imports in the presidential election





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – The government plans to do rice imports this year. If done, imported rice will be used as the government’s rice reserve stock. The plan to import rice itself is seen by many as a violation promise– Presidential campaign promise Joko Widodo (Jokowi) moment of the moment Presidential election. At that time, Jokowi reasoned, rice imports were tormenting farmers. However, during President Jokowi’s two terms of government, the government imported rice in stages. While still a presidential candidate in 2014, Jokowi firmly vowed to stop the food import policy if he was elected president in 2014 with his deputy, Mr. Jusuf Kalla. Also Read: Jokowi Vowed To Stop Beef Imports, What’s The News Now? According to Jokowi, Indonesia, which has abundant natural wealth with fertile land, should be an exporting country. “We must have the courage to stop importing food, to stop importing rice, to stop importing meat, to stop importing soybeans, to stop importing vegetables, to stop importing fruits, to stop importing fish. We all have it, “Jokowi told the Assakinah Meeting Building, Cianjur. , West Java., As shown Kompas.com July 2, 2014. According to Jokowi, the government must stop imports to encourage farmers to be more enthusiastic about producing. Not the other way around, importing rice will discourage local farmers. “Imagine, we are struggling to produce, there are imports. This incident makes us lazy to produce. Therefore, the farmers should be honored,” he said. Read also: Unable to refuse rice imports, the Minister of Agriculture SYL apologizes to the DPR Jokowi is surprised that RI imports rice Jokowi also admitted that he was surprised that this had happened. At that point, Jokowi asked why Indonesia had to import. He, who at the time had the status of inactive governor of DKI Jakarta, suspected that there was a meat mafia, a rice mafia, to an oil mafia that forced the government to import.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos