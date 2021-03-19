CEC and members show challenge after government request to resign





ISLAMABAD: The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and members of the electorate issued a provocative note in response to governments’ demand to resign, saying they could only be removed from office through a constitutional mechanism.

The strong backlash came during a closed-door meeting chaired by CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja days after three top federal ministers demanded their resignation following several controversies over Senate polls.

The ECP leadership (the leader and its members) would not resign at the behest of governments, the CEC told the meeting on Thursday by a credible source familiar with developments.

The meeting was called Wednesday March 17, 2021 to take stock of the situation that developed after the federal government accused the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) of its complete failure to hold fair and transparent senatorial elections. The government and the ECP appeared to disagree after Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted an open ballot and President Arif Alvi issued an order for an open ballot for the senators’ ballot. But the highest voting body told the Supreme Court that Senate elections under current law can only take place by secret ballot.

Anxiety and tense environment have reigned in the ECP since President Arif Alvi introduced the presidential ordinance for the open ballot, the source said.

Two of the four members in total, during the meeting, were of the view that the ECP should strike back at the federal government through a press release, the source added. But the chief electoral commissioner was of the opinion that the commission should wait and see the situation for a few more days, according to the source.

Credible sources told this correspondent that the meeting participants were of the opinion that if the government has a problem with the leadership of the ECP, it can initiate contempt proceedings against them at the relevant forum or it can go wrong. move to the Superior Council of the Judiciary.

The PCE would also respond to the senior ministers’ request to resign in a few days, said the source who also attended the closed-door meeting.

Regarding corrupt practices, the meeting participants felt that the PCE should coordinate regularly with the relevant agencies in the coming months in order to create a stronger response against those who allegedly pollute the elections with corrupt practices, a said the source.

Every statement by the federal government is monitored and as an institution to which the voting body would respond in light of the given mandate mentioned in the electoral law of 2017 as well as in the Constitution, it would have been decided at the meeting. The meeting also decided that the voting body could also respond to the prime minister’s letter written to the Speaker of the National Assembly this week, the source said adding that the meeting was of the opinion that the PCE is eagerly awaiting any recommendation of parliamentary committees to conduct the voting process. more in-depth by amending existing laws.

On modern technology and open voting, the PCE, as decided at the meeting, needs the cooperation of governments and is ready to give its opinion, according to the source. The senior management of the ECP also sits again today [Friday] on this development to prepare for his future answer on these questions, according to another source. The meeting would also discuss the situation prevailing over the results of the Senate Speaker’s vote controversy where the opposition announced to go to court challenging the Speaker’s ruling on rejected votes where voters marked the face of Yousaf Raza Gilani, added the source.

