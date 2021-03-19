Because of this person, Jokowi immediately fired the Pertamina officials!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The sacking of a senior Pertamina official by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) still raises questions as to who is the mastermind behind him. It turns out that there is a role for the cabinet minister in the one ring of the palace that sniffs out the violations of the Pertamina official, he is the coordinating minister of maritime affairs and investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan. “I’m not playing on this, like TKDN (national content level) in the presidential regulations (presidential regulations), we specify that there is a sanction, it turns out that as in Pertamina this year (2020), there is no use of a pipe, made by other people. ”Luhut said in a discussion with the ITB Alumni Association of North Sumatra on his YouTube account in September 2020 . Luhut knew it was a violation because he was not following TKDN rules. In fact, if the pipe is locally produced, it can lead to a major economic turnaround in the country. Reluctant for the condition to go on forever, he passed it on to Jokowi as well. “So I already told the president, sir, I can’t, sir, because if it’s almost 400 trillion rupees the local content says in the country it’s 40% made up, you can imagine how much one hundred thousand jobs are created and save our foreign currency, things – We have to fix all things like that, ”explained Luhut. A few months later, or in early March, Luhut revealed that Jokowi sacked an official from a state-owned enterprise (BUMN). “A senior Pertamina official was sacked by the president yesterday,” Luhut said at the BPPT 2021 national meeting on Tuesday (09/03/21). Luhut revealed that Jokowi was upset that the official could not follow regulations on the use of National Component Level (TKDN) in projects which were mainly related to the Pertamina pipelines. “Making pipes. Pertamina recklessly asks for forgiveness. He still imports pipes even though they can be made in Indonesia. How is it?” Luhut asked. However, Luhut was reluctant to mention the name of the official who was kicked out of the public enterprise’s hot seat. “You just checked who replaced him,” he said.



