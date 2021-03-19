Today, President Joko Widodo visits the COVID-19 vaccination implementation in Bogor

AKURAT.CO, President Joko Widodo reviewed the implementation of mass COVID-19 vaccination for public service workers and community leaders in Bogor City, West Java, Friday (3/19/2021).

On this occasion, the President was accompanied by Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Governor of West Java Ridwan Kamil and Mayor of Bogor, Bima Arya Sugiarto.

He walked to the registration desk and examination table and saw first-hand the vaccine injection process and greeted residents who were waiting for the post-vaccination observation process.

read also:

“Everything went well and in the city of Bogor today, in this place, about 500 officials will be vaccinated, then pilgrims, then religious leaders, community leaders,” the president told Puri Begawan, in Bogor.

“We hope that this will also speed up the vaccination process at the national level because what I saw yesterday was for example in the city of Makassar, in the regency of Tana Toraja, everyone moved, everyone, and today Hui in Bogor City also carried out massive mass vaccinations, here and elsewhere., “he added.

President Jokowi hopes that the number of vaccinated citizens will increase so that community immunity against COVID-19 can be formed.

“And we hope to reduce the rate of transmission of COVID-19 in our country,” he said.

Once there, the president is then scheduled to review the implementation of the lantatur vaccination service at the sports hall of Pajajaran, city of Bogor.[]