ZAB death anniversary to mark in Pindi: Kaira





rawalpindi – President of the Pakistani People’s Party (PPP) of the Punjab, Qamar Zaman Kaira, announced on Thursday that the anniversary of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s death will be celebrated on April 4 in Rawalpindi instead of Garhi Khudabakhsh this year.

Speaking to a presser at the Rawalpindi Press Club, he said party leadership plans to finalize the venue to celebrate the anniversary of the death.

PPP Secretary General Chaudhry Manzoor Hussain, Division President Sardar Saleem Haider, City President Chaudhry Iftikhar, Tauqeer Abbasi, Babar Khan Jadoon and Zamurd Khan as well as local leaders were also present on the occasion.

Qamar Zaman Kaira said: “We have also informed Prime Minister Imran Khan that if he wants to solve the people’s problems, we will not interfere in the Parliament.”

The PPP leader said: “Imran Khan is angry with the Election Commission over the foreign funding case.”

Qamar Zaman Kaira said PPP workers have been invited to prepare for the anniversary celebration of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s death. He said PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto would talk about the anniversary function. “The function can take place at Liaquat Bagh or at the place of the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto but no decision has been taken so far,” Kaira said.

Commenting on PDM’s differences on resignations, Qamar Zaman Kaira said the last point of the 26 points of the PDM alliance was to resign from national and provincial assemblies. “The only difference is that PPP asks to use it as the last option. We respect parliament, ”he added.

“We are still on the side of the PDM on the issue of resignations. We signed 26 points, including resignations, but this is the last point, ”he said. The stalemate, he said, would end soon. “We won the senatorial and by-elections. The current government can be denounced by sitting in the assemblies, ”he said.

Qamar Zaman Kaira said the government was severely exposed during the senatorial elections. “The president of PTI Balochistan obtained a vote for Rs50 crore”, he declared.

“Now the Speaker of the National Assembly has written a letter to Bilawal Bhutto regarding NAB reforms or law amendments.

The answer will be given. Parties that in the past helped certain forces rig the elections now want to wash away their sins, ”he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos