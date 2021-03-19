Sending asylum seekers abroad to lodge claims will save lives, insists Boris Johnson





But the PM insisted the motive was to pull potential refugees out of the hands of gangsters operating dangerous cross-Channel routes to the UK. The aim here is to save lives and prevent human misery, Mr Johnson said at a press conference in Downing Street. People have died trying to make this passage, he argued, calling it deeply disgusting trafficking that we must stop. This is why the Home Secretary has put forward the series of tough proposals you have seen, Mr Johnson said, even though, in fact, no plan has yet been released. Inside Politics Newsletter The latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond delivered straight to your inbox every day of the week Inside Politics Newsletter The latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond delivered straight to your inbox every day of the week The objective is humanitarian and human to put an end to the ill-treatment inflicted on these people by a group of traffickers and gangsters. This is what we are trying to do. Ms Patel plans to change the law to handle overseas claims, despite similar plans to detain asylum seekers on disused ferries and disused North Sea oil rigs were scrapped in the year last. Turkey and Denmark are believed to be targets for making deals, with the Scottish Islands being another option under consideration. But the idea seemed to crumble when Gibraltar hit back, claiming it would not be able to accommodate the treatment of UK asylum seekers. The Isle of Man said it had not been consulted. At the press conference, the Prime Minister presented the move as a deterrent against cross-Channel traffic, after a record 8,420 people reached the UK on small boats last year. This is strongly contested by critics who question why people willing to risk drowning would be put off by the threat of being sent overseas to make a claim, if they arrive safely. Many suspect Ms Patel of another pro-immigration tabloid ad that is unlikely to come true. The Prime Minister also recalled his calls for an amnesty for migrants who had been in the UK illegally for a long time. He replied: You are absolutely right. I think when people have been here for a very long time and they haven’t broken the law, it makes sense to try to regularize their status. Mr Johnson said: That’s actually pretty much what’s already happening under the existing rules.

