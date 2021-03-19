Irony of 3 million tonnes of salt imports amid Jokowi’s call to hate foreign products





Jakarta – The government has revealed a number of food import plans this year. One of them is a plan imported salt up to 3 million tonnes. Even though President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) recently asked all stakeholders to echo the love for Indonesian products and hate foreign products. This was transmitted by the Minister of Marine Affairs and Fisheries (MKP) Sakti Wahyu Trenggono. This was decided during a meeting with the Minister responsible for the coordination of economic affairs, Airlangga Hartarto. He explained that the meeting with the Minister responsible for the coordination of the economy was attended by the Minister of Commerce and the Minister of Industry. It should be noted that on the basis of the balance sheet, the national stock of salt production is 2.1 million tonnes. “Then, the import (salt) is decided on 3 million”, he declared during a working meeting with the Commission IV DPR RI, yesterday Thursday (18/3/2021). He explained the need salt the largest was in the manufacturing industry, about 3.9 million tons, then various foods, 1.3 million tons, and so on, 2.4 million tons. The government, he continued, would improve production, increase people’s salt production. For example, what has been done in several places is the integration of salt fields to increase productivity from 60 tonnes per hectare per season to 120 tonnes per hectare per season. “Then the construction of the warehouse salt and the application of warehouse receipts. Then help revitalize the people’s salt warehouse, repair production roads, repair canals, ”he added. What about the goal of self-sufficiency in 2025? Read on the next page. Watch the video ‘Jokowi: Love Our Goods, Hate Foreign Products’: [Gambas:Video 20detik]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos